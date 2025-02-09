Historical city walls stretching to Tavşan ("Rabbit") Island in Bodrum's Gümüşlük neighborhood in western Türkiye have reappeared as the sea recedes.

This natural phenomenon, occurring periodically in the area known for its historical and natural beauty, unveils ancient structures submerged beneath the water.

As the sea level drops, the remnants of city walls dating back to the fourth century B.C. have become visible, extending to Tavşan Island.

Locals and tourists visiting the district are flocking to the area, snapping photos near the ancient walls.

Emin Savaş, a dentist vacationing in the region with friends, was struck by the scene. "The waters have receded, revealing this path. On the other side is Tavşan Island – it's an incredible view. Nature is magnificent; every part of our country is beautiful," he said.

Müjdat Sungur, a resident of Bodrum, shared his memories of the area. "I had a boat in this area, and I used to row around the island. Now, with the water retreating, that is no longer possible," he said.