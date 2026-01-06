Excavations at the ancient city of Smyrna in central Izmir have uncovered a mosaic floor featuring a “Solomon’s Knot” motif, drawing the attention of archaeologists working at the site.

Archaeological and restoration work at Smyrna continues uninterrupted throughout the year under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Heritage for the Future Project.”

During excavations on the North Street of Smyrna Agora, researchers discovered a mosaic approximately 3 by 4 meters (10 by 13 feet) in size, decorated with interlocking 12-pointed panels. At the center of the mosaic lies the distinctive Solomon’s Knot motif, which has piqued the interest of the excavation team.

A worker restores the Solomon’s Knot mosaic at the ancient city of Smyrna, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

First new mosaic in 7 decades

Professor Akın Ersoy, head of the excavation and a faculty member of Turkish-Islamic Archaeology at Izmir Katip Çelebi University, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Smyrna was a planned city established after Alexander the Great.

Ersoy said excavations in the city are concentrated on the Agora and Theater, adding that the mosaic floor has begun to emerge during work on North Street of the Agora.

He explained that a structure was built on this street, one of the city’s main thoroughfares during the ancient period, in the Late Roman era (A.D. fourth-sixth centuries), though it is not yet clear whether the building served as a private residence or a public space.

An aerial view of the ancient theater of Smyrna, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

Recalling that a “mosaic hall” had previously been discovered in Smyrna, Ersoy said finding a new mosaic floor after nearly 70 years was surprising for the team.

Protective symbol against 'evil eye'

Ersoy described the site as a “mosaic room” and noted that such mosaic floors were common during the Late Antique period.

“The mosaics feature plant motifs and geometric decorations,” he said, highlighting the Solomon’s Knot at the center.

“We see protective symbols being used. In these kinds of spaces, certain symbols were placed – either at entrances or in floor designs – to prevent envy or jealousy. The Solomon’s Knot is a good example of this. There are also small cross motifs surrounding it. These symbols, which began as decorative elements, were later accepted by some monotheistic religions. In any case, they all serve as protective symbols.”

Ersoy emphasized that these motifs were meant to protect the space or its occupants from the “evil eye.”

“If this were a public space, they protected the city. If it was a residence, the symbols were meant to safeguard the home, its owner and its inhabitants,” he said.

Mosaics featuring Solomon’s Knot at the ancient city of Smyrna, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 30, 2025. (AA Photo)

Mosaic reused after 1,500 years

The archaeologist added that the mosaic room was reused around 1,500 years later, in the 19th century, by a nearby non-Muslim hospital or local residences.

“The Late Antique mosaic floor was uncovered, appreciated and structures were built on top of it. We know this because the plaster from the newly built walls was laid directly on the mosaic,” Ersoy said. “This shows that the mosaic was in use for a period of even 1,500 years later.”

Looking ahead, Ersoy said the excavation area will be expanded. “When we enlarge the site during the 2026 digs, other structures may emerge,” he said.

He also thanked Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, the Yaşar Education and Culture Foundation, the Izmir Chamber of Commerce and GüzelEnerji Fuel Co. for their support of the excavation work.