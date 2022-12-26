Turkish security forces detained a suspect who was attempting to sell a Roman-era sarcophagus for TL 5 million ($267.887).

Gendarmerie Command squads in Manisa province launched an operation after receiving an intelligence input that the suspect, identified as S.D., would sell the ancient sarcophagus to someone in the capital Ankara, a statement from the Governor’s Office read on Monday.

The suspect claimed that he unearthed the sarcophagus in an area in Şehzadeler district. Coupled with intricate details, the sarcophagus bore dimensions measuring 82 centimeters in length, 64 centimeters in width and 53 centimeters in height.

The suspect was released after testimony, and the sarcophagus was brought to the local museum directorate for analysis.

Illegal treasure hunters sensed an opportunity to dig up buried artifacts all across Türkiye during the COVID-19 pandemic and attempted at least 3,365 illegal excavations in the past two years.

Manisa is home to the ancient city of Sardis, the capital of the Kingdom of Lydia, which minted the first coin in history.