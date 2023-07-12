Hailed as the birthplace of underwater archaeology in the 1960s, Türkiye has emerged as a captivating global stronghold for underwater archaeology, according to experts. With its central location in the cradle of ancient civilizations and surrounded by seas on three sides, countless Turkish and international scholars have embarked on profound expeditions into the submerged antiquity of Türkiye.

Frederick Hocker, director of research at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that maritime activity in Türkiye has a long history.

Thanks to its geographical location, different cultures have passed through Türkiye or sailed along its shores in the last 5,000 years, said Hocker, who worked in Türkiye from 1986 to 1998.

The potential richness of material on the Anatolian coast cannot be found anywhere else in the world, he added.

Noting that Türkiye is “where underwater archaeology begins,” Hocker highlighted a number of projects on underwater research, including American archaeologist George Bass who was often dubbed the “Father of Underwater Archaeology” and his focus on Cape Gelidonya, a late Bronze Age shipwreck excavation.

He also mentioned works on the Vasa, a Swedish warship that sank in 1628, the five Viking ships are also known as the Skuldelev Ships found in Denmark, and the Bremen Cog, one of the best-preserved merchant ships from medieval Northern Europe.

For this reason, he added, Türkiye and its shipwrecks are an integral part of the birth of underwater archaeology.

An ancient shipwreck and artifacts on display at a museum, in Muğla, Türkiye, April 15, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Cemal Pulak, a professor at Texas A&M University, also mentioned the late archaeologist George Bass, who worked on the Turkish coasts.

“The first finds from underwater archaeological excavations are exhibited at the Bodrum Museum (in Türkiye’s Aegean Muğla province). The Uluburun shipwreck is one of the most important and is on display as it is. Therefore, the Bodrum Museum is the most important in the world regarding underwater archaeology,” he said.

“However, as you know, the Bodrum Museum is a medieval castle, not built as a museum, so its exhibition space is limited in terms of storage and finding a place for archaeologists to work,” he added.

Pulak emphasized that the conservation of artifacts obtained through underwater archaeology is very different from the conservation of artifacts obtained through land archaeology, and it is laborious, time-consuming and costly.

For example, he said he worked for about 10 years between 1984 and 1994 at Uluburun Shipwreck, one of the oldest known shipwrecks located in the Mediterranean Sea.

“Even after 29 years, we are still dealing with its conservation. Of course, it is not published until the conservation and restoration (work) is completed. Those who roll up their sleeves for these jobs should be willing to work long hours,” he added.

Noting that Türkiye has been a center for underwater archaeology since the 1960s, Pulak said during that time, the number of archaeologists was low, and with the increase in studies in the field of underwater archaeology in universities, the interest increased. Thus the preservation of the discoveries became easier and more efficient by experiencing acceleration.

Ufuk Kocabaş, head of the Department of Conservation of Marine Archaeological Objects at Istanbul University, told AA that the last link in the chain of underwater remains is the Yenikapı excavations, a major work for the archaeological history of the world that unveiled Istanbul’s 8,500-year-old history.

Ancient amphora artifacts on display at a museum, in Muğla, Türkiye, April 15, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Kocabaş, who is also actively participating in the Yenikapı excavations, said: “During the rescue excavations carried out for the Marmaray metro station, 37 medieval shipwrecks were found. The largest mass ship finds in the world is in Yenikapı.”

Kocabaş explained why the Yenikapı finds are important for the uninterrupted emergence of shipwrecks between the fifth and 10th centuries, saying, “The finds allow us to understand the development of shipbuilding techniques.”

“This is a harbor excavation, although it is a land excavation. Therefore, the materials are saturated with water,” he noted.

Kocabaş also said the number of researchers and research vessels has increased in recent years, which is a positive development, and that Türkiye supports research in this field.

He explained that preserving underwater discoveries is extremely difficult, citing the high cost of conservation chemicals.

Kocabaş emphasized the importance of establishing a museum to store the shipwrecks, which are deteriorating rapidly.

Winfried Held, a professor at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany, told AA that many organic substances are better preserved underwater and that the problems begin as soon as they are removed from the sea.

The best prevention is to leave it where you found it, he said, adding that “but that is not always possible. For example, it was not possible in Yenikapı.”

According to Held, the world learns about human history thanks to studies in Türkiye.