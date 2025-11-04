In Van’s Tuşba district in eastern Türkiye, wall paintings dating back to the Urartian period, discovered 6-7 meters (19-23 feet) underground during illegal excavations three years ago, have been placed under protection with special measures.

The site, located at Garibin Tepe, about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the city center, was identified in 2022 as the location of illegal treasure hunting. With the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, official excavation and preservation work began.

Led by professor Mehmet Işıklı from the Department of Archaeology at Atatürk University’s Faculty of Literature, the team identified a tunnel-shaped structure containing some of the best-preserved Urartian wall paintings.

Preservation measures

The monumental structure, consisting of multiple rooms connected by corridors, lies 6-7 meters below the surface and is accessible through a small entrance opened during the excavation. Wall paintings, estimated to be around 3,000 years old, are being carefully preserved.

To protect the artwork, the ceiling and the labyrinthine walls – 1.5 meters wide and 1 meter high – featuring three rows of divine, human and animal figures, have been reinforced with iron columns.

A tent is planned to be erected above the hill to prevent water damage, while the site’s humidity is closely monitored using specialized equipment. Only personnel in protective clothing can enter, and security is further ensured with constant surveillance by the provincial gendarmerie and security cameras.

An expert inspects the site in protective gear, with a tent planned above to keep it dry and humidity carefully monitored, Van, Türkiye, Oct. 24, 2025. (AA Photo)

Işıklı told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the tunnel and the wall paintings were reinforced with iron columns for protection.

“We are facing very few preserved wall paintings in the Urartian region,” he said. “The paintings are extremely fragile because the material is mudbrick and painted with organic pigments. Uncovering and preserving them is very challenging. The best examples in Türkiye were previously found at Altıntepe in Erzincan. Some of these were preserved during excavations in the 1950s and transferred to museums. Outside of Türkiye, there are some post-Urartian wall paintings at Arin Berd in Armenia. Therefore, the best-preserved true Urartian examples are found here in Van and in Erzincan.”

Işıklı emphasized that this is the first time wall paintings have been encountered in the region’s archaeological excavations. “Our aim is to protect the wall paintings as soon as possible, uncover them and present them as part of humanity’s cultural heritage. For this, a large tent project is being implemented at the site. Once proper protection measures are in place, excavations will gradually begin and the entire area will eventually be revealed.”

Noting the exceptional sensitivity of the findings, Işıklı added, “Wall paintings are visible throughout the tunnel, but are very rare. Conservation specialists from the Istanbul Restoration and Conservation Center and Regional Laboratories are working with us. Every year, they measure humidity, monitor bacterial conditions and maintain the paintings, reporting on their condition. During this controlled process, we developed an excavation plan.”

He continued: “The excavation requires isolating the area from air exposure and establishing an emergency infrastructure. Initially, a 1,000-square-meter tent will be constructed, which will take about a month. Then we will gradually open the area from above. Judging by the few wall paintings we’ve observed, we expect a monumental architectural complex. Considering the Altıntepe examples, we might be looking at a ceremonial hall or a section of the royal complex. Once we excavate, imagining every part of the space adorned with wall paintings gives an idea of the incredible discovery we are facing.”