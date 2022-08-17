UNESCO has served as a very special branch of the United Nations since its inception in 1946. In its quest to celebrate, preserve and promote naturally and culturally significant works with universal values, UNESCO has incorporated 1,154 heritages from around the world into its World Heritage List, including 146 sites from Latin America and the Caribbeans, 545 sites from Europe and North America, 277 sites from Asia and the Pacific, 88 sites from Arabia and 98 sites from Africa.

In Türkiye, 84 sites have been placed on the tentative list while 19 sites, 17 of which are cultural and two of which are natural and cultural, have been inducted into the World Heritage List.

So, let's take a look at some of the great UNESCO sites from across Türkiye.

Istanbul

Four regions and structures in historical parts of Istanbul have been accepted to the UNESCO World Heritage List. These are the Zeyrek Mosque and its surroundings, the Süleymaniye Mosque and its surroundings, the Blue Mosque and its surroundings and the territorial waters of Istanbul.

These were accepted to the list in 1985.

Cappadocia

The Göreme National Park, located within the borders of Nevşehir in the central Anatolia region, and Cappadocia in general have been one of the most popular tourist destinations in Türkiye for years and with good reason.

Cappadocia emerged following a long geological process after lava erupted from the Erciyes, Hasandağı and Göllüdağ mountains 60 million years ago, covering the region in thick ash. This ash later solidified into a rock, which was chipped away at by the rain and wind over the course of millions of years, resulting in the "fairy chimneys" standing today.

The park and Cappadocia were accepted to the list in 1985.

Divriği Ulu Mosque

The historical mosque and the Darüşşifa, or the hospital, in the Divriği district of Sivas have been on the UNESCO World Heritage List for nearly four decades. The mosque was built by Ahmed Shah in 1228-1229 while the Darüşşifa was built by his wife Turan Melek with an architect named Hürrem Shah.

Both structures were accepted to the list in 1985.

Hattusa

Located 82 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Çorum, in Boğazkale, the ancient city of Hattusa remains an attractive historical site. The city was the capital of the Hittites during the late Bronze Age.

The ancient city was accepted to the list in 1986.

Mount Nemrut

Standing at a height of 2,150 meters (7,050 feet), Mount Nemrut is located in the Adıyaman province of Türkiye. The mountain, notable for the summit where a number of large statues are erected around what is assumed to be a royal tomb from the first century B.C., has been under protection for decades with the Mount Nemrut National Park established in 1988.

The mountain was accepted to the list in 1987.

Xanthos and Letoon

Xanthos was an ancient city in the village of Kınık in Antalya. It was the capital of Lycia during ancient times. Meanwhile, Letoon was a sanctuary of Leto, the Greek goddess and the mother of Apollo, located near Fethiye just 4 kilometers south of Xanthos. In the north of the city, there is a stoa and a theater belonging to the Hellenistic period, partially leaning back against the natural hillside.

Both sites were accepted to the list in 1988.

Hierapolis and Pamukkale

Hierapolis is an ancient city located near Pamukkale and is said to be a Phrygian city. Pamukkale is a natural location in Denizli province. It includes terraces and travertines of carbonate minerals left over from city hot springs and running waters.

Both sites were accepted to the list in 1988.

Safranbolu

The city of Safranbolu is a historical and touristic district of Karabük province. It is famous for its natural vegetation, the architecture of its houses and the newly built glass terrace.

The city was accepted to the list in 1994.

Troy

The ancient city of Troy is a historical city on the skirts of Mount Kaz. It is located in the archaeological area called Hisarlık today.

The city was accepted to the list in 1998.

Selimiye Mosque

The Selimiye Mosque Complex is a collection of structures in Edirne, the former capital of the Ottoman Empire. Selimiye Mosque, which the famous Turkish architect Mimar Sinan described as "my masterpiece" at the age of 80, is among the most important works of both the famed architect and Ottoman architecture.

The complex was accepted to the list in 2011.

Çatalhöyük

The Çatalhöyük site was a settlement in central Anatolia almost 9,000 years ago.

It is a very large Neolithic age settlement and is extremely remarkable with its population and strong artistic and cultural tradition.

The settlement was accepted to the list in 2012.

Bursa and Cumalıkızık

Bursa was ranked 28th in the world's livable cities list in 2016 and first in Türkiye. It is a city of importance with its natural and historical riches. Cumalıkızık is a neighborhood in the Yıldırım district of Bursa. It is one of the five Kızık villages established on the northern slopes of Uludağ where people still live.

The city and neighborhood were accepted to the list in 2014.

Pergamon

Pergamon is an ancient city established in the Bergama district. It was one of the important centers of the Misya region in ancient times. Excavations and restoration works continue today.

The ancient city was accepted to the list in 2014.

Diyarbakır

The Diyarbakır Castle is a historical building located in the Sur district of Diyarbakır. It consists of two parts, the inner and outer castle. It is the longest and widest defensive wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. It is about 9,000 years old. The Hevsel Gardens, on the other hand, is about 700 hectares (1,729 acres) of fertile land located on the banks of the Tigris River, between the Diyarbakır Castle and the river valley. It is also the biggest bird paradise in southeastern Anatolia.

The castle and the gardens were accepted to the list in 2015.

Ephesus

The foundation of Ephesus dates back 9,000 years to the Neolithic Age. It is connected to the Selçuk district of Izmir. It was one of the 12 cities of Ionia during the classical Greek period. The city is famous for the nearby Temple of Artemis, one of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World.

The ancient city was accepted to the list in 2015.

Ani Ruins

The Ani Ruins is an ancient site in the southeast of the city of Kars and along the Arpaçay. Between 961 and 1045, it was the capital of the Bagratid Armenian kingdom. It also houses some Islamic architectural works from the 11th and 12th centuries.

The ruined city was accepted to the list in 2016.

Aphrodisias

Aphrodisias is an ancient Greek city in Aydın's Karacasu district. Founded in the fifth century B.C., the city developed during the Roman Empire.

The ancient city was accepted to the list in 2017.

Göbeklitepe

Göbeklitepe is the oldest known group of cult structures in the world, located near the village of Örencik, 18 kilometers northeast of Şanlıurfa city center.

The ancient site was accepted to the list in 2018.

Arslantepe Mound

The Arslantepe Mound, also known as Melid, is an archaeological settlement located 7 kilometers northeast of Malatya. It is one of the largest mounds discovered in Türkiye.

The ancient city was accepted to the list in 2021.