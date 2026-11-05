More than 40 sites in the ancient city of Side, in the Manavgat district of the southern province of Antalya, have undergone excavations, restoration and landscaping since 2022 as part of the “Legacy for the Future” project.

The history and future of archaeological work at the ancient city were discussed during a panel titled “Side Excavations: Approaching 80 Years,” held at Side Museum as part of the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums' “Museum Talks” program.

The panel brought together the head of the ancient city's excavations, professor Feriştah Alanyalı, and Anadolu University faculty member professor Hüseyin Sabri Alanyalı, with Side Museum Director Melih Kılınç serving as moderator. Discussions covered Side's historical development, discoveries made during excavations and conservation efforts that have gained momentum in recent years.

Alanyalı said more than 40 sites in Side had been the focus of excavation, landscaping, repair and restoration work since the launch of the “Legacy for the Future” project in November 2022.

“Excavation and landscaping work on the city's land and sea walls is currently underway, while restoration continues at the West Gate along the road leading to the East Gate,” she said.

Side’s historical character

Alanyalı noted that Side had long been an important destination but said its character had gradually shifted over the years.

“Side had been a well-known tourism destination since the 1960s,” she said. “However, especially over the past 10 to 20 years, it had become almost more of a shopping area for visitors than an ancient city.”

Alanyalı said the ministry's project had helped restore Side's historical character, with a visitor center and dedicated routes established to guide visitors through the ancient city. Major monuments along these routes have also undergone excavation, conservation and restoration work.

Alanyalı also noted that the work had led to a significant rise in visitor numbers, adding that it was gratifying to see Side gaining wider attention on tourism-focused social media platforms, beyond its established presence in academic publications.

The panel also shed light on the scope of archaeological excavations carried out in the ancient city since 2009.

Covering approximately 250,000 square meters (about 2.69 million square feet) and nearly 150 plots, the excavations have helped reveal more about Side's historical development. Rescue excavations along the city's land walls also involved the removal of around 600 to 700 truckloads of sand.

Among the key discoveries were findings that offered insights into Side's planned urban layout during the Hellenistic period and its development under Roman emperor Hadrian.

The discussions underscored that ongoing excavation and restoration work in Side goes beyond uncovering new archaeological finds, seeking also to preserve the ancient city's original character and bring its heritage closer to visitors.