This year, Home Art Magazine launched its new award program, “Home Art Under 40 – Young Designers of the Year Awards,” marking a fresh breath of energy in the creative industries. The initiative aims to spotlight designers and architects under the age of 40, emphasizing projects that embody social impact, environmental sensitivity and forward-thinking design principles.

The award program’s selection committee conducted a thorough evaluation process, recognizing young creatives who distinguished themselves through innovative projects across diverse scales and disciplines. One highlight was the Young Designers Support Award, given to INTEMA for their commitment to nurturing young talent; the award was accepted by the company’s general manager, Sibel Batur. In the realm of store design, Karma Works impressed with their ODTÜ Junior project, led by Aslı Özge Zabun and Hande Zabun Eser. Residential design excellence was represented by Enis Karavil, founder of Sanayi 313, through his work on the Arif Paşa House project.

The awards also celebrated achievements in entertainment and cultural center design, with interior architect Erdem Hamza earning recognition for the Il Sud Cadde project. Office spaces took a creative turn with Eda Uyar from Bureau Interiors interpreting the theme of cotton in the YK Office project, while landscape architecture was honored through Mehmet Cemil Aktaş’s design for the Rami Library on behalf of Caps Office.

Lighting design was notably represented by Studio Yellow Dot’s founders, Dilara Kan and Bodin Hon, whose interdisciplinary Hatch Eggshell Pendant design garnered acclaim. Meanwhile, furniture design was celebrated through the sculptural liquor cabinet created by Studio Lugo’s founder, Doruk Kubilay. The awards concluded by recognizing the innovative “Tutulma” series from Day Studio’s designers Doğanberk Demir and Yeşim Eröktem, which skillfully merges traditional forms with modern geometric aesthetics in desktop accessory design.