The annual international hot air balloon festival in central Turkey's Cappadocia is set to be held between July 21 and 24 this year, once again filling the skies with whimsical balloons.

The Göreme Festival Area in the Cappadocia region, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage list, will once again host the world's most interesting balloons with the third International Cappadocia Balloon Festival – the BalonFest'22.

The festival, which welcomes more participants every year, aims to increase the brand value of balloon tourism, while Cappadocia aims to make a greater contribution to the promotion of Turkey.

With this vision, 25 figure balloons and 15 classic hot air balloons from 12 different countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Germany, Czech Republic, Brazil, Spain, Macedonia, Slovenia and Turkey, will decorate the skies of Cappadocia throughout the festival.

Various entertainment events will also be held at the festival with concerts and DJ performances. The Fire of Anatolia will be the first performers on the first day after which Pandami Music will take the stage on the second day, followed by Zeynep Bastık and Doğukan Manço with a DJ performance.

On the third day of the festival, Edis and Ozan Doğulu's DJ performance will meet audiences.

Sunrise balloon shows with unique balloons, local tasting events, Red Bull music events, Cappadocia Promotion and Development Conferences, a Vecihi Hürkuş short film screening, balloon and swing photography activities, parachuting, fog shows, exploration opportunities, laser shows and night glow performances will be presented at the festival.

The night glow event, in which hot air balloons will light up the night sky, will be organized by Pasha Balloons for the first time in Turkey and will provide a unique experience for the participants in the evening.

On an international scale, various balloon shows, including four morning sessions and three evening sessions, will be held with the participation of special hot air balloons.