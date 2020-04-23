Wildlife parks and hotels in Kenya and South Africa are offering safari tours for travel enthusiasts despite the coronavirus pandemic, by taking them online.

"We asked ourselves, how can we bring Africa to our guests when they can't come here?" said Nicole Robinson, marketing chief of operator the firm "and Beyond."

The hotel group is now streaming live safaris to four different reserves in South Africa twice daily via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Safari tourism in countries like South Africa and Kenya has collapsed as customers canceled their holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated travel bans. Many protected areas are therefore facing financial difficulties.

About 70% of the income of Ol Pejeta, a game reserve in Kenya, comes from tourism, safari guide Samuel Mbogo told German Press Agency (DPA).

The income from tourism finances the rangers who protect the animals against poaching. "We are concerned about the safety of these animals," Mbogo said. Ol Pejeta also streams a live safari over Instagram once a day.

The managers hope this will generate more support for animal welfare even beyond the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have the opportunity here to bring the voice of nature to the fore so that when normal life resumes, protecting these wild areas will be a priority," Robinson said.