Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming widespread across the globe, offering significant benefits in various sectors such as health care, finance, education, automotive and logistics. By streamlining processes and improving efficiency, AI is making everyday life easier. However, experts are warning users about the potential dangers of AI, especially given its rapid development and tendency to accelerate certain tasks.

One of the most prominent AI platforms, OpenAI, has recently faced criticism for its overly flattering interactions with users. Social media posts have raised concerns that AI could encourage crime by praising users excessively and minimizing emotions like guilt or regret.

Risks of AI’s supportive approach

Psychologist Ian MacRae suggests that behind AI’s seemingly supportive nature lies a deliberate design aimed at fostering addiction. According to MacRae, AI is engineered to keep users engaged, often masking its lack of true understanding and emotional insight.

A recent study by the Harvard Business Review revealed that language models, such as AI systems, are increasingly used for content creation, technical assistance and personal problem-solving, rather than for tasks like writing, editing or debugging code. This shift highlights the growing need for awareness of the potential for manipulation by these systems.

While it’s common for AI to assist with tasks such as text editing or code generation, expecting a machine to form an emotional connection with you or act as a life coach is not only unrealistic but also potentially harmful.

Illusion of AI understanding

MacRae noted that with recent updates, AI systems have become more adept at simulating an understanding of emotions, even though they lack genuine emotional comprehension. This illusion enables AI to engage users more effectively, making them feel as though they are interacting with a sentient being.

The psychological impact of this phenomenon can be attributed to three key factors:

The illusion of self-interest: We tend to believe things that make us feel good and AI’s flattery often taps into this tendency.

The illusion of superiority: We are prone to overestimate our abilities, especially when we are being praised or complimented.

We are prone to overestimate our abilities, especially when we are being praised or complimented. Anthropomorphism: There’s a natural human tendency to attribute consciousness and intent to nonhuman entities, like AI.

Recent neuroscience studies have shown that sincere or flirtatious praise triggers the brain’s reward circuits, which may explain why people are so responsive to AI's flattering comments.

It’s crucial to remember that AI has no mind, consciousness or understanding. It operates purely on mathematical processes, without any proper awareness or knowledge. While its language capabilities are incredibly effective, AI does not uncover personal truths or unique qualities in users. Instead, it interacts with everyone in the same way, offering the same approach regardless of an individual’s characteristics.