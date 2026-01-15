I’ve been growing herbs in the garden long enough to know they don’t require much. Just water, sunlight and my best intentions.

In the garden, herbs are forgiving plants. They aren’t fussy about soil pH, almost never need fertilizer, and can power through if you occasionally forget to water them.

But when the weather turns cold and their outdoor beds become inhospitable, I grow some of my culinary friends on a sunny kitchen windowsill, even as they become more needy.

I say "some” because herbs are tricky plants to grow indoors. Dill and fennel have large root systems, making them impractical contenders for indoor pots. Basil tends to grow straggly because it requires intense sunlight, which is just about impossible to achieve indoors. And the way lavender and chamomile spread makes them best left outdoors.

Rosemary, sage, oregano, thyme and bay laurel, however, will get by indoors if cared for properly. Parsley may grow well, too, but only if planted in a deep pot, provided with supplemental artificial lighting and fertilized regularly. Cilantro is hit or miss, but there’s no harm in giving it a try.

This image provided by Jessica Damiano shows thyme in a pot beside a windowsill on Long Island, N.Y., U.S., Jan. 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

Potted herbs are susceptible to root rot, so it's important that containers have drainage holes at their bottoms and that you fill them with well-draining potting mix.

Place plants near the brightest light source available. In the home, that typically means near a south-facing window; west-facing is second-best.

Providing artificial lighting for 14-16 hours a day would be even better: Set fluorescent lights 5-10 inches (13-25 centimeters) above the tops of plants, or LED lights 15-20 inches above them, adjusting their heights as plants grow. If using grow lights, apply a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted to half-strength every two weeks.

Monitor moisture levels closely. Underwatering is preferable to overwatering, so if you’re not sure if your plants need a drink, plunge your finger into the soil up to your second knuckle and feel around for moisture. Water only when the soil starts to feel dry near the roots, but don’t let the soil remain dry for long.

Place containers in the sink and let a very slow stream of cool water from the faucet moisten the soil until it runs out of the pot’s drainage hole. Let the water absorb for a few minutes, then assess the soil, which should be moist but not soggy. Then return the plant to its sunny perch until the soil dries again.

Growing fresh herbs in the kitchen over winter is a cook’s dream. The plants may struggle, and they’ll likely grow slower and smaller, but it’s worth the effort to be able to pluck fragrant leaves that taste like summer at a moment’s notice. It’ll even save you a few bucks – and a trip to the market.