The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that hit southeast Türkiye on Feb. 6, with significant aftershocks continuing to rattle the region, are devastating as so many have been struck powerless. In most cases, no amount of preparation could have changed what happened. But as we are left reeling in the aftermath of what happened here, a lesson to be learned, and a way to alleviate some of our fears, is to be as prepared and informed as possible in the case of a natural disaster.

Have an exit route

Plan where you will take cover in each room of your home in the case of an earthquake. The advice is to lie or crouch next to a sturdy piece of furniture such as a bed, desk or table. Avoid windows and being below anything that could topple over, such as closets, bookshelves and even light fixtures. Use the stairwell to exit the building, and do not get in the elevator. If outside, steer clear of buildings and electrical wires. And if you are lucky enough to be in your car, granted it is parked far from buildings that could topple, you may be in one of the safest places.

Know your neighborhood meetup point: Every neighborhood in Türkiye has an established meeting point, a place people determined as a safe spot to gather. To find those closest to you, there is an interactive map on turkiye.gov.tr under the heading “Afet ve Acil Durum Toplanma Alanları,” where you enter your address. The map generates directions to the three closest spots in your proximity.

Be charged and refilled

The constant earthquakes and aftermaths prove once again that an earthquake can take place anytime, and all we can do is be aware and make specific changes accordingly. Cellular phones are one of the most vital tools to connect us to the outer world in an earthquake. Therefore, ensuring your cellphone is always charged and has power banks and backup batteries available is essential. Similarly, make filling up a water bottle and take it with you wherever you go. Not only is this just a good old healthy practice, but it will also ensure you have another vital element for survival at your disposal.

Have a routine, places

Let looking for your keys, glasses, and wallet be a characteristic of the past. Instead, make having an established place for these essential items, including a flashlight, whistle and even a horn of some type, in designated areas in your home to grab on the go quickly. Similarly, have protective shoes and a jacket ready to access should you rush out of your home in the cold or dark.

Prep earthquake bag

From more minor to larger, any backpack filled with the proper supplies can make you feel more secure that you have the basics ready should disaster strike. An earthquake bag can carry anything from your daily needs, such as medicine, photocopies of passports and identification, cash, water and packaged snacks, to a sleeping bag, change of clothes, canned goods, sanitary items, pet food, etc. A flashlight with a supply of batteries and some noise-making device to alert others are also indispensable safety items to make a part of your inventory. Last but not least, have a first-aid kit available in your pack.

No passwords, yes, Bluetooth

In these modern times of cell phones, modems and Bluetooth, we have a couple of new options to use technology to our benefit in times of trouble. For example, when the earthquake first struck and people were trying to connect with loved ones via cell phones, it was widely advised that everyone in the region remove their passwords from protected wireless services so that victims could have easy internet access when services may have been disrupted. Similarly, trapped victims are encouraged to turn on their Bluetooth adapters on their devices, offering another method of contacting individuals needing assistance.

How to track earthquakes

There are two reliable sources available online to track earthquakes here in Türkiye. The first is the website: koeri.boun.edu.tr, operated by the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute. The second option is to check deprem.afad.gov.tr, the state’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

New way of living

While we are generally informed of the need to have these sorts of items prepared for if we need to be on the go at a moment’s notice, many of us do not have an earthquake bag prepared. But now that we have experienced the shocking effects of the earthquakes rattling the country’s southeast, being trained and knowledgeable is no longer something we can postpone. Furthermore, it can help curb some of the fear of potential new rattlers or a natural disaster and helps ensure every step we take, should that fate befall us, be mindful and as organized as possible.