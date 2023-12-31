As the calendar turns to a new year, many of us are eager to embrace change and set resolutions for personal improvement. While the enthusiasm is commendable, the challenge lies in setting resolutions and staying committed to them throughout the year. Luckily, there has been a lot of research conducted with studies proving that there can be a better way to set goals and stick with them.

Let this serve as a guide to how to effectively set meaningful resolutions and learn some of the tips on how to increase the likelihood of achieving them.

Reflect on the past year

Before diving into new resolutions, take a moment to reflect on the past year. What were your successes and challenges? What did you learn about yourself? Reflecting on the past can help you identify areas for improvement and set realistic goals for the upcoming year. Think about the emotional reason you want to achieve something and imagine what that will feel like.

Set specific and realistic goals

Resolutions are more likely to succeed when they are specific and attainable. Instead of vague goals like "exercise more" or "eat healthier," consider setting specific targets, such as "exercise for 30 minutes three times a week" or "eat at least five servings of vegetables every day." This clarity helps you measure progress and stay focused.

Have you heard of SMART goals? The acronym stands for specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound, and it is an effective way to set and achieve goals. Specific means your goal should be clear, leaving no room for ambiguity. Measurable infers there should be a way to track your progress and determine when the goal has been met. This can be crossing off each day on a calendar and rewarding yourself once you have achieved a certain amount of consistency. Make your resolutions truly achievable. While it's great to aim high, your goal should still be realistic and attainable. Relevant refers to the greater meaning the goal you set for yourself represents. The goal should matter and align with your broader objectives and it should be time-bound: Set a deadline for achieving the goal. This creates a sense of urgency and helps in time management.

Prioritize your resolutions

While it's tempting to tackle multiple resolutions at once, spreading yourself too thin can lead to burnout. Prioritize your goals based on importance and feasibility. Focus on a few key resolutions, and once you've successfully incorporated them into your routine, you can gradually introduce others.

Break goals into smaller steps

Large goals can be overwhelming, which is one of the main reasons people tend to give up. When possible, break your resolutions into smaller, more manageable steps. For instance, if you resolve to write a book, set smaller goals like outlining a chapter, writing a certain number of words each day or completing specific research tasks. Celebrate small victories along the way to maintain motivation.

Create a plan

Develop a concrete plan outlining how you will work toward your resolutions. If your goal is to save money, create a budget. If it's to learn a new skill, schedule dedicated time for practice. Having a clear road map increases your chances of success.

Enlist support

Share your resolutions with friends, family or a support group that can provide positive peer pressure. Having a network of people cheering you on can provide motivation and accountability. Consider finding a resolution buddy with similar goals, and work together to stay on track. Make sure that there is meaning behind the reason you share your resolutions with others as studies have shown that just sharing a goal for the sake of sharing can sometimes have backlashing effects, in that it makes you feel as if you have already achieved something when you haven’t.

Embrace failure as a learning opportunity

It's normal to face setbacks along the way. Rather than viewing them as failures, see them as opportunities to learn and adjust your approach. Analyze what went wrong, adapt your plan and continue moving forward. Perseverance is key to long-term success and having a growth mindset ensures that overcoming every hiccup or obstacle that surfaces becomes an opportunity for further optimization.

Celebrate milestones

Plan for, acknowledge and celebrate your achievements, no matter how small. Recognizing progress boosts confidence and reinforces positive behaviors. Treat yourself when you reach milestones, whether it's a small indulgence or a moment of relaxation.

Stay flexible

Life is unpredictable, and circumstances may change. Be flexible and open to adjusting your resolutions as needed. If a particular goal becomes unrealistic or loses relevance, don't hesitate to modify it to suit your current situation better.

Make resolutions a lifestyle

Ultimately, the goal is to incorporate your resolutions into your daily life, turning them into habits. Consistency is key, so strive to make positive changes a permanent part of your routine. As the year progresses, reflect on your journey and consider how your resolutions have contributed to your personal growth.

By incorporating these criteria into your goal-setting process, you increase the likelihood of success and make your goals more actionable and tangible. Setting and keeping New Year's resolutions is a process that requires self-reflection, planning and perseverance. By approaching resolutions with intention, breaking them down into manageable steps and maintaining a positive mindset, we can all increase our chances of success.