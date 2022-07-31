Icy waters can be quite fun if a little cold. However, despite the freezing temperatures they prove to be incredibly popular with divers. One such site is in between the North American and Eurasian tectonic plates, in Iceland's Silfra fissure – one of the world's most famous dive sites, popular with tourists who venture into its icy waters.

Visibility underwater can exceed 100 meters (330 feet) and the spectacle of light and darkness is hypnotic.

"When we entered the water, it was...," says Icelandic tourist Brynjolfur Bragason before pausing.

"Incredible," adds his wife Hildur Orradottir.

In the heart of Thingvellir National Park, on the edge of one of Iceland's largest lakes, corridors of submerged rocks form deep cavities in between the two continents, which move away from each other by about 2 centimeters (0.78 inches) every year.

An aerial view shows Silfra, with the dive platform, in Thingvellir, Iceland, July 26, 2022. (AFP Photo)

The orange reflections are mixed with various shades of blue in the more than 60-meter-deep rift, located in the southwestern part of the Atlantic island.

The beige sand and the phosphorescent green of the algae add to the colors.

"It looks like hair," says Camille Lund, a French-American tourist.

The fissure and the entire surrounding valley lie on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which runs through the island, making it one of the most active volcanic areas on Earth.

Silfra was formed by an earthquake more than two centuries ago as a result of a tectonic drift, and the clear waters come from the nearby Langjokull glacier, the second largest ice cap in the country.

Water travels for several decades through a tunnel of underground aquifers around 50 kilometers (31 miles) long.

Diving instructor Lorenzo (R) helps a Canadian tourist (L) to put on her hood before a snorkelling tour, in Thingvellir, Iceland, July 26, 2022. (AFP Photo)

"This whole filtration system through the volcanic rocks ... gives us super clear water," Thomas Gov, a diving instructor from Toulouse in the south of France, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Taking a dip in Silfra requires a lot of preparation: dry suit, diving gloves, swimming hat, mask, snorkel and fins.

The equipment allows you to stay dry and float peacefully on the surface in water that stays between 2 and 3 degrees Celsius (35.6 to 37.4 degrees Fahrenheit) all year round.

Only part of the face and hands are exposed to the icy water.

"You can feel it in your lips right away: they go numb after a while and they are like tingling," says New Yorker Ian Zavatti, 13, standing next to his father.

Snorkeling is the most popular activity, but the more experienced and certified can dive with a scuba tank to a depth of 18 meters.