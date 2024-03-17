A volcano erupted again in Iceland's volcanic region, marking the fourth time in just four months. The fiery red eruption, close to the coastal town of Grindavik, lit up the sky from Reykjavik to the northeast, as shown in pictures on RUV channel's website on Saturday evening. Around 700 people visiting the popular tourist spot, Blue Lagoon, were promptly evacuated for safety.

A few residents who had returned to Grindavik were also evacuated as a precaution. However, it is believed that there is currently no danger to people.

Scientists tried to get a picture of the situation from a helicopter.

Experts counted around 80 earthquakes ahead of the actual eruption. The length of the ruptured fissure was about 3.5 kilometers (2.18 miles) long. Rescue workers complained about tourists who had traveled to the region to get a view of the erupting volcano.

Grindavík is located on the Reykjanes peninsula around 55 kilometres south-west of Reykjavik. There have now been four volcanic eruptions on the peninsula since mid-December, with one in January affecting three houses on the northern foothills of the community of 4,000 people.

The future of the community is uncertain. The government has already presented a draft law that would allow residents to sell their homes to a state-owned company.