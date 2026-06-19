A farm in the Turkish capital is working to preserve and expand the lineage of the ancient Central Asian horse breed known as the Akhal-Teke, prized for its speed, endurance, intelligence and distinctive metallic sheen.

Originating in Central Asia and closely associated with Turkmenistan’s cultural heritage, the breed is being raised and trained in Ankara for multiple disciplines, including show jumping, endurance riding, equestrian archery and cross-country riding.

A woman rides an Akhal Teke horse, Ankara, Türkiye, June 1, 2026. (AA Photo)

Often favored by rulers and military commanders throughout history, the horses are known for their long, slender necks, athletic builds and elegant posture. Their most striking feature is a natural metallic luster in their coats, which has contributed to their global reputation as one of the world’s most visually distinctive horse breeds.

Purebred Ahal-Teke horses can sell for between $50,000 and $150,000, depending on pedigree and training level.

Farm owner Petek Çağlar said she began horse breeding five years ago and acquired her first Akhal-Teke in 2022. She initially said she was drawn to the horse’s appearance but later became more impressed by its temperament.

A woman pets an Akhal-Teke horse, Ankara, Türkiye, June 1, 2026. (AA Photo)

“Initially, I was attracted by its beauty, but as I spent time with it, what truly impressed me was its character,” Çağlar said. “It forms a bond with humans unlike anything I have seen in other breeds. It is sensitive but not fragile, extremely brave and sees obstacles not as something to fear but as problems to solve.”

She said the horses are highly intelligent and retain what they learn, which eventually led her to shift her breeding program entirely toward Ahal-Tekes in 2025.

“A lot of breeds specialize in one area,” she said. “European horses are strong in jumping, while Arabian and Thoroughbred horses excel in flat racing. The Akhal-Teke is one of the rare breeds that can do all disciplines.”

Children pet an Akhal Teke horse, Ankara, Türkiye, June 1, 2026. (AA Photo)

Çağlar added that she felt confident enough in the breed’s temperament to introduce children to riding at her facility. “They understand when the rider is a child,” she said. “If you want performance, they give everything. If you want calmness, they can carry a child safely and gently.”

She noted that importing Ahal-Teke horses is difficult due to strict regulations. She said horses are typically brought into Türkiye only as diplomatic gifts or through rare private efforts.

She cited extensive international oversight of the breed, including state-level management in Turkmenistan, pedigree tracking in Russia and DNA-based verification in Iran’s Turkmen Sahra region.

A view of an Akhal-Teke horse, Ankara, Türkiye, June 1, 2026. (AA Photo)

After a year of effort, she said her farm succeeded in bringing breeding mares to Türkiye for the first time as part of a structured breeding program.

“We currently have 10 Akhal-Tekes,” Çağlar said. “Two months ago, our mare Zerrin gave birth to a foal named Mihrimah. For us, this is not just the birth of a horse, but the continuation of thousands of years of cultural heritage.”