The Indian Embassy in Türkiye celebrated the eighth Ayurveda Day with a reception on Monday, highlighting the significance of traditional wellness practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Virander Paul said Ayurveda Day 2023 was celebrated globally on Nov. 10, emphasizing the ancient wisdom of traditional Indian medicine.

"Ayurveda, deriving its name from the Sanskrit words 'ayur' (life) and 'veda' (knowledge), signifies the science of life," he said.

He went on to say that this year's theme, "Ayurveda for One Health," underscores the interconnectedness of human-animal-plant-environment interfaces.

The event emphasized interconnectedness and international collaboration, highlighting India's commitment to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) establishment of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in addressing contemporary health care challenges.

The event began with floral tributes to the portrait of former Indian Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by the ambassador, embassy officials and other guests. A short movie on Patel’s life was also screened, while a photo exhibition depicting memorable events of his life was also showcased.

The day is annually observed in India and globally, aligning with the birthday celebration of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine in Ayurvedic tradition, dedicated to promoting awareness of this ancient health care system.

Among the attendees was an official from the WHO’s Türkiye Office, the head of the Department of Traditional, Complementary and Functional Medicine Practices under Türkiye's Health Ministry and academics.