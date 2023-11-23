The Indian Embassy in Ankara recently hosted an enticing event where local chefs expertly crafted a delectable selection of Indian cuisine, offering attendees a delicious journey into the flavors of India.

“The Indian community in Ankara may be small, but I’m very happy that they are quite excited and enthusiastic about presenting Indian cuisine to our Turkish friends,” Indian Ambassador Virander Paul told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“The feedback has been, in one word, tremendous. And the reason for that is, you know, the Indian culture is richly diverse, so, this diversity of Indian culture and its richness, it enjoys huge resonance in Türkiye,” he added.

Racheline Paul, the ambassador’s wife, said that the majority of the delicious dishes offered have their origins in the northern parts of India.

Indian Ambassador to Ankara Virander Paul poses for a photo during an exclusive interview in Ankara, Türkiye, Nov. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

The event included live cooking demonstrations from talented chefs, who shared their expertise with an enthralled crowd, including members of the Indian diaspora, the diplomatic community and food enthusiasts.

The menu had some all-time favorites such as chicken biryani, butter chicken and “matar paneer,” a dish with peas and cottage cheese in a tomato-based gravy.

For the sweet side, they went for “gajar ka halwa,” a classic carrot-based dessert.

“In India, you will find this dessert in almost every house in the winter,” said Deependra Garain, owner of the Namaste India restaurants.

“It is made with carrots, which are seasonal in India. So, it’s carrots, milk and cardamom cooked together for almost three hours, very slowly cooked,” Garain added.