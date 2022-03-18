Stressed, exhausted, sleepy or happy? We all have our excuses to enjoy our cup of coffee at least once a day. On Thursday, Coffex Istanbul became my excuse.

Coffex Istanbul, an expo devoted entirely to coffee, opened its doors to coffee enthusiasts on Thursday at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul. As a coffee lover myself, I jumped at the chance of visiting the expo on its first day. Wafts of aromatic coffee beans drew me to Indonesia's stand.

Having attracted the attention of visitors last year, this is the second time Indonesia is participating in one of the biggest coffee expos to share its colorful coffee culture. You can also find other agricultural products like chocolate, tea and vanilla at the country's pavilion.

Arabica Kintamani beans at Coffex Istanbul, Istanbul, Turkey, March 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Buse Keskin)

The Indonesian pavilion showcased five coffee companies: Bawadi Coffee, Iceh Agro Indonesia, Marmara Indonesia Pratama, Abdi Nusantara Group, Ananda Dua Putri and MUSIAD Indonesia. The country seeks to grab its share of the coffee market as the fourth-largest producer of coffee in the world.

Coffee beans are collected in the five main regions of Indonesia. Sumatra island, whose coffee has an earthy flavor as it grows on volcanic soil, is one of the prominent ones. Then Java, Sulawesi, Flores and Bali, the tropical paradise of Indonesia produces flavorful coffee enriched with a variety of undertones.

In the special press briefing on Indonesian coffee, Consul General Imam As'ari expressed his joy at the business connection between Indonesia-Turkey coffee industries, while the CEO of Coffex, Niyazi Coşkunsoy, thanked the country for their colorful contribution to the expo. The cendrawasih dance, performed at the briefing, was particularly delightful. The dance, inspired by the bird of paradise, or cendrawasih, is usually performed in pairs.

I had the opportunity to try the Balinese drink Arabica Kintamani at the pavilion upon the courtesy of the Indonesian Consulate. It had a fresh taste with a medium-strong and sweet aroma. Some find it quite strong, yet if you like Turkish coffee, or are fond of cafe noir, like me, you will surely enjoy it.

"You know, from beans to fields, from fields to market shelves, there is a touch of women at each stage of coffee production," Elizabeth Diana Dewi, Istanbul consul of Social Cultural Affairs, said. Women are empowering the rise of coffee production and vice versa. After a short speech by Dewi, the coffee that I had been sipping became a lot more meaningful than just a distinct flavor: A delicious aroma touched by the hands of a woman!

The fair will end on Sunday, thus, gather ye, coffee lovers, while you may!