Andrew and Tristan Tate, influencer brothers who are charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania, arrived in the U.S. on Thursday after authorities lifted travel restrictions on the siblings, who have millions of online followers.

The Tates – who are dual U.S.-British citizens – were arrested in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny the allegations.

In December, a court ruled that the case could not go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. The case, however, remained open, and there is also another ongoing investigation against them in Romania.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, said in a statement Thursday that prosecutors approved a request to change the travel restrictions on the Tates, but it did not say who made the request.

The brothers are still required to appear before judicial authorities when summoned.

"The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation-of-liberty measure," the statement said.

"We have no criminal record anywhere on the planet, ever," Andrew Tate told reporters as he left the Florida airport on Thursday, saying he and his brother were totally innocent and the victims of lies.

He did not respond to reporters who asked why the brothers had come to Florida, or whether U.S. President Donald Trump had helped get their travel ban lifted.

On Thursday Trump said he knows nothing about the Tate case and Romania.

After the brothers arrived, state Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a social media post that his office would conduct a "preliminary inquiry" into them.

"Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women. If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable," said Uthmeier, an appointee of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In other developments Thursday, a court ruled in favor of an appeal by the Tates to lift the seizure of multiple assets, according to Mateea Petrescu, a spokesperson for the brothers.

The assets include six luxury vehicles, land and properties, and company shares. All previously frozen bank accounts have been unfrozen, she said.

"While some assets remain under precautionary seizure, this ruling marks a significant step toward justice," she said.

Andrew Tate, 38, a former professional kickboxer who has amassed more than 10 million followers on social media platform X, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors in Romania have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He and Tristan Tate, 36, are vocal supporters of Trump.

Just weeks ago, Andrew Tate posted on X: "The Tates will be free, Trump is the president. The good old days are back. And they will be better than ever. Hold on."

The Tates' departure came after Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu said this month that a Trump administration official expressed interest in the brothers' case at the recent Munich Security Conference. The minister insisted no pressure was applied to lift restrictions on the Tates after a Financial Times report on the meeting caused a stir in Romania.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal's decision that the Tate case could not proceed was a huge setback for DIICOT, but it did not mean the defendants could walk free, and the case had not been closed.

Last August, DIICOT also launched a second case against the brothers, investigating allegations of human trafficking, the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering. They have denied those charges as well.

After the Tate brothers were arrested in 2022, they were held for three months in detention before being moved to house arrest. They were later restricted to the Bucharest municipality and nearby Ilfov County, and then to Romania. Andrew Tate was placed back under house arrest last year in the second case, but that measure was lifted last month.

The Tate brothers' legal battles are not limited to Romania.

Four British women who accused Andrew Tate of sexual violence and physical abuse are suing him in the U.K. after the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him.

The women said Thursday in a joint statement that they are "in disbelief and feel re-traumatized" by news that the travel restrictions were lifted.

Matthew Jury, a lawyer with McCue Jury & Partners, which is representing the women, called the decision to lift the travel ban "disgusting and dismaying."

In March, the Tate brothers appeared at the Bucharest Court of Appeal in a separate case after U.K. authorities issued arrest warrants over allegations of sexual aggression in a case dating back to the period from 2012 to 2015.

The appeals court granted the U.K. request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

Late last year, a U.K. court ruled that police can seize more than 2.6 million pounds ($3.3 million) to cover years of unpaid taxes from the pair and freeze some of their accounts. Andrew Tate called it "outright theft" and said it was "a coordinated attack on anyone who dares to challenge the system."