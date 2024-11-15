At this year’s Shusha Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan a fellow guest asked a highly relevant question: is my job at risk? He referred to the threat of an ever-increasing number of social media users moonlighting as journalists. Not only this: his worries were mirrored in the general theme of the debate. Are fake news and disinformation on the rise exactly because of this trend? In a sense of that these days apparently every internet user is now a full-fledged journalist. As it was a Chatham House session the name of the speaker is withheld for agreed privacy reasons.

But there is one ever-growing segment of internet users who do not necessarily focus on commenting on hot political topics but on a more lifestyle-oriented dimension. Enter: The Influencer.

People are often confused about what influencers do for a living. So, let us consult a leading authority in this field: The Bavarian Research Institute for Digital Transformation in Germany. According to them, “Influencers are people who achieve a wide reach through their activities on social media. By uploading self-produced content, they provide insights into their lives and usually incorporate sponsored advertising and product placements into their everyday narrative.”

We then learn that “The origins of influencers can be traced back to lifestyle bloggers, among others, who regularly reported on their everyday lives on blog pages on the internet even before the success of social media. At the same time, the previously predominantly amateurish, user-generated videos on YouTube evolved into professional, commercialized content. The term influencer, as we use it today, emerged in 2007 when well-known YouTube stars generated media attention for the first time at press conferences’“ (quoted from BIDT; author’s own translation from the German language).

Definitions from trusted sources are, of course, important. Yet, following an influencer in their footsteps - actually observing how they go about their business - can be even more intriguing. So, here we go: meet Lorin-Bernadette Ödek and Selin-Antoinette Ödek. As this article introduces the profession of influencers, the author has decided to do a little influencing of their own before dismantling any potential undue hype.

Born in Austria in a mixed marriage family with the sisters’ father originally hailing from Türkiye the pair founded a Vienna-based fashion online shop in 2017/18 and were looking for brand ambassadors. At the time there really were not that many influencers around, especially in Austria. Then eventually they decided who was the best person to promote their brand as an influencer – Lorin-Bernadette. And that is how it all began. During their studies, they did research on social media at the University of Vienna, which further increased interest in this field.

According to her, the term ‘influencer’ is a job title; it describes what she does. She stated during our interview, “Success comes from authenticity, commitment and stamina. You also need the ability to engage with different brands, their philosophies and target audiences. Creativity, stamina and a willingness to constantly learn are essential. You are up-to-date 24/7 and busy with work. Despite the challenges, it is a lot of fun! It is fulfilling to build a real connection with people – it is the only way to remain credible and create content that inspires and offers added value.”

Promoting their hometown, Vienna, while operating globally is, of course, greatly facilitated by speaking various languages and growing up with different cultures. Add offering masterclasses that teach both theoretical and practical knowledge into the mix. We then discussed the perceived competition aspect: “I do not see traditional media as direct competition, but rather as a valuable addition. Statistical analyses show that the symbiosis between traditional and social media can significantly increase the reach and effectiveness of communication strategies. Both media forms have unique strengths and a combination of the two can lead to a broader and more diverse communication strategy. We cannot do without traditional media yet, and we cannot do without social media anymore, as it plays a crucial role in today's media landscape. It is also important to consider the cultural and country-specific differences in the use of these media, as they can significantly influence the impact and perception of content.”

With my "old-timer" journalist approach, another comment struck me as particularly important: “Being a credible influencer is not just about presenting products, but also about telling stories and building relationships and connections. I do not just convey advertising; I create experiences and emotions around a product, a brand or a city, country or culture.”

So, can anyone do it? Not, at least, as far as our conversation progressed toward the logistical side. “In theory, a camera and yourself are enough, but in practice, it’s a bit more complicated. The process begins with pre-production, storytelling, styling and set design. I work with at least one other person to effectively implement creative ideas. For production, I use a high-quality DSLR or mirrorless camera, a mobile phone camera with the best resolution, professional lighting and directional microphones to create high-quality content. But the work doesn’t end with filming, post-production is just as time-consuming. For this, you need specialized software and apps for image processing, video editing and audio editing to optimize your content and achieve the desired results. These steps are essential to achieving the professional standard that my followers expect.”

And the conclusions are?

We met while working on a city and country promotion project here in Türkiye. Hence, one important aspect to consider is whether international influencers can stem the tide of Türkiye-bashing faster than traditional mainstream media or biased "fake journalists" on social media. Is there real competition between traditional media and social media influencers, or do each address different audiences? Are there perhaps any overlaps? Or are Lorin-Bernadette and Selin-Antoinette the exception?

Only engaging in the ‘traditional’ sense of being an influencer – by promoting goods or products – apparently isn't everything the pair wants to focus on. Promoting a city, region or entire nation is equally possible, as similar technical skills are required. Fascinating, to say the least.

Returning to Shusha and the questions raised in our introductory paragraph: traditional media is here to stay. Yet, by focusing on "real news" as provided by a new generation of top influencers both in Türkiye and abroad, the threat of "fake news" spread by amateur journalists may be mitigated. Why not complement each other's work and learn from one another? Has the business of influencers killed the traditional media star?

No, it has not. So, we should not engage in doing it the other way around either – cooperation and support sound like a much better alternative.