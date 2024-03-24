Istanbul now has two more impressive libraries open to the public, one housed in a historical port and the other in a three-story glass mansion overlooking the sea. Combining a trip to a library with other sites in the neighborhood can be a great way to spend a day and discover Istanbul. Check out these new libraries and a handful of others that are at the top of the list for ambiance and atmospheric studying.

Yalı Kütüphanesi

A brand new and, perhaps, quite spectacular library has now opened in Beykoz, the Yalı Kütüphanesi. The secret to why it is so special lies in its name, “Yalı,” which is what the signature waterside mansions lining the Bosporus are referred to, making this particular library one of a kind. Go for the books or go for the views; this library is definitely one worth visiting.

The Beykoz Municipality opened the three-story building, which has glass walls that provide panoramic views of the Bosporus. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the modern working areas and study space can accommodate 120 people. The library also provides complimentary tea and soup, making it an amazing spot to read some books while enjoying a truly inspirational view.

Beykoz is a unique area of Istanbul well worth visiting the city past Üsküdar. It is forested and quiet, situated on the Asian side of a spacious residential area that lines the Bosporus. If you haven’t been, this is a great excuse to check it out.

What to do in Beykoz

For further venturing, head out to some of the other sights in Beykoz, such as the Beykoz Korusu Park, the Glass and Crystal Museum or visit Joshua’s Hill, which holds the tomb of Prophet Yusha and is a spot of pilgrimage where people pray also happens to have a commandeering view of the Bosporus. Beykoz Korusu is a wonderful natural respite with forested paths lined with towering trees and a relaxing municipality-run restaurant serving affordable drinks and meals. Beykoz is actually famed for its glasswork, referred to as Beykoz Glass and many glass masters were historically based in this region. The Glass and Crystal Museum houses fine examples of the ornate glass and crystal works that were a signature of the Ottoman throughout its reign.

The exterior facade of Atatürk Library, which was constructed by Koç Holding for the 50th anniversary of the republic in 1973, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 26, 2020. (Shutterstock Photo)

Kadıköy Port Library

Opened recently, the Kadıköy Port Library is another inspiring space for people to relax, study, work and browse the collection of 8,000 books on literature, art, history, philosophy, architecture and city planning in a spectacular setting. Housed in the historical Moda Ferry Port Station, the Kadıköy Port Library, in Turkish Kadıköy İskele Kütüphanesi is an exceptional addition to the city.

This romantic port building holds a lot of sentiment for the neighborhood, and now it is open to the public as a place to source inspiration and knowledge through its collection of 8,000 works. There is also a capacity for 170 people on its grounds, which covers 480 square meters.

A wonderful way to spend the day is to walk the coastal pathway that, should you choose, could take you all the way to Tuzla. But the colorful cafes, ice cream shops and tea gardens make Moda a great neighborhood to discover. Then, head to the bustling Kadıköy center for shopping, antiquing and lunch at the legendary Çiya.

Salt Galata

Salt Galata is a modern cultural institution housed in a former Ottoman bank building on Bankalar Caddesi, which means “bank street” in Karaköy. It features a library with an extensive collection of books, periodicals and digital resources focusing on art, architecture, and design. It is definitely the “hippest” spot of the bunch not only because Salt Galata is a great space with a cafe and gallery but also because the surroundings of Karaköy have become a haven for stylish, upscale and creative chic restaurants, shops and spaces.

Coupling a visit to the Salt Library, wandering around Karaköy, and adding stops at the Galataport and Modern Istanbul Museum could make for a wonderful full-day adventure.

A cat sleeping on a shelf in a bookstore on Istiklal Avenue in Taksim, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 8, 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

Atatürk Library

Located in Taksim Square, Atatürk Library is one of the largest and oldest libraries in Istanbul. Originally opened in 1924, but in its current location since 1981, Atatürk Kitaplığı houses a vast collection of books, periodicals and manuscripts, including rare and valuable items. Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., this research library also has an online collection catalog. Its location in Taksim Square pits it in close proximity to the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) and Istiklal Avenue, Istanbul’s most famous and long pedestrian shopping and dining district.

Beşiktaş Port Library

I bet you didn’t know that in the Beşiktaş Port, there is a library housing a collection of 5,000 books and a cafe. Quite the central location and a great stop before or after boarding a ferry, from what is one of the most connecting ferry stop spots, the Beşiktaş Port Library is another unique place to discover and witness the hustle and bustle of the Bosphorus from a relaxing, atmospheric and inspirational location.