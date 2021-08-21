Rani, the tiny dwarf cow who created a huge sensation in Bangladesh, has died, local officials confirmed.

Rani, who was just 51 centimeters (20 inches) tall and weighed a mere 26 kilograms (57 pounds), was in the running for the title of the world’s smallest cow.

"Rani’s stomach had swollen a lot and she was rushed for treatment at around noon on Thursday. However, the vets were unable to save her life and she died within hours,” Sajedul Islam, a local livestock officer, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said the swelling was due to "overeating and gas accumulation in her stomach.”

Rani had become a local celebrity in Bangladesh, with thousands flocking to her farm in the Savar area near the capital, Dhaka.

Another Bangladeshi official said in a Facebook post that authorities have informed the Guinness Book of Records about Rani’s death.

The crown for the world’s smallest cow is currently held by Manikyam in neighboring India, who is 61.1 centimeters (24 inches) tall.