The British royal family continues to be in the spotlight with health issues. Princess Kate had surgery and King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. While developments about the king's health are being shared, the absence of the Wales princess for some time has led to many rumors.

Princess Kate, the wife of Prince William, came to the agenda with the surgery she underwent last week. In a statement by Kensington Palace, it was stated that the princess had surgery and would stay in the hospital for about two weeks.

It was shared that the 42-year-old princess would not be able to attend events or travel due to the surgery she underwent. Although details of the surgery were not shared, it was stated that it was a planned operation related to the "abdominal area."

King Charles's absence rumors

While King Charles continues his treatment after being diagnosed with cancer, Princess Kate's absence from the public eye has sparked many rumors.

Speculations arose suggesting that the princess's health was worse than believed or that she would divorce Prince William. There were even talks of the princess falling into a coma and being intubated, but the palace dismissed these claims as "utter nonsense."

In fact, Prince William's last-minute cancellation of an event further fueled claims that certain issues were being kept secret.

So, where is the princess?

Statement from Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace has since made a statement.

In a statement to NBC, it said, "The Duchess of Cornwall is in the process of recovery following surgery in the abdominal area. Her condition is progressing quite well."

Kensington Palace said she wouldn't be seen performing royal duties until after Easter 2024 (March 31). The absence of photographs capturing her departure from the hospital fueled speculation, giving rise to various conspiracy theories.

Where is the princess staying?

The princess stayed in the hospital for 13 days last January and was discharged. It is still unknown what surgery the princess had or what her illness was. On Jan. 17, the palace announced that the princess's health was good.

It is known that the princess is currently staying at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.