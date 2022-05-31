There are some cities that provide vistas uniquely intriguing or beautiful that are practically impossible to find anywhere else in the world. Those vistas make for some of the best photographs. The proof can be seen on Instagram, and indeed a look at the giant social media platform reveals that Istanbul is among the most attractive cities in the world along with London and Paris.

A new study by adventure holiday provider The Bucket List Company has looked into Instagram hashtags to find the most Instagrammed cities from around the world.

The study recorded the volume of hashtags relating to a specific city and was then ranked to determine the top cities people posted their Instagram snaps from. It revealed that Istanbul was the third most Instagrammable city with over 125 million hashtags for travel locations in the intersection of continents.

Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, a city with a substantial amount of culture, landmarks, and breathtaking making it clear to see why the city came 3rd.

The winner of the most Instagrammed city, with over 157 million travel-related hashtags, was London. The city attracts around 30 million visitors from around the world each year and with a busy population of over 9 million; it is no surprise the English capital came out on top.

Coming in as a close second was Paris, having over 136 million hashtags relating to hot spots around the city. The notoriously romantic city has plenty to photograph due to the stunning architecture of the city. With sites like the Eiffel Tower and The Louvre, Paris is full of Instagrammable opportunities.

Rounding up the top five were Dubai and Los Angeles.

Over the past few years Dubai has turned into one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. Home to the tallest building in the world and with an endless amount of things to see and do, there is always an opportunity for a photo in the city.

The largest city in California takes fifth place, known for being the home of the rich and famous; Los Angeles is a social media hot spot. The glamourous City of Angels offers both locals and tourists plenty to document.