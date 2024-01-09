Famous Italian influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni is reportedly under investigation for fraud by Milan prosecutors. The investigation centers around her involvement in endorsing a charity Christmas cake initiative, according to local media reports on Monday.

The criminal probe was launched after Italy's antitrust authority issued fines last month of over 1 million euros ($1.09 million) to companies linked to Ferragni and 420,000 euros to Italian company Balocco for unfair commercial practice about sales of a pink-iced Pandoro Christmas cake "branded” by Ferragni.

The competition watchdog said customers were led to believe that by purchasing the cake, they would be contributing a donation to a pediatric hospital in Turin, when in fact a donation of 50,000 euros had already been made by Balocco months earlier.

The companies linked to Ferragni allegedly earned more than 1 million euros from the initiative, documents showed.

According to Italian media, prosecutors are also looking at other charity initiatives endorsed by Ferragni, including Easter eggs produced by food company Dolci Preziosi that allegedly earned her far more than the amount donated to the good cause in question.

Last month, following the antitrust fine, Ferragni apologized on her social media account for misleading consumers over the Pandoro purchases.

Ferragni, who has almost 30 million followers on Instagram, promised to donate 1 million euros to Turin’s Regina Margherita pediatric hospital.

On Monday, she said she is confident in the magistrates' work as she has always acted "in good faith."