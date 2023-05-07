King Charles III was crowned Saturday in the United Kingdom's first coronation in 70 years. There was another royal handing of the guard in the country as the plucky Jack Russell Terrier overtook the corgis, beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II and an enduring symbol of the British royal family, as the top royal dog.

Bluebell and Beth, two rescue dogs belonging to King Charles III's wife, Queen Camilla, are the new hairy residents of Buckingham Palace.

The puppies have been captured in photos with the queen consort and appeared in a portrait of the royal couple for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020.

"I think it's fair to say that the Jack Russell is probably going to increase in popularity," said Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club. The governing body for all matters canine in Britain has noted a rise in registrations of new puppies.

Ownership of corgis, Queen Elizabeth's constant companions throughout her 70-year reign, may "fall back a little bit," he added.

According to Lambert, Jack Russells, like all dogs, enjoy company, but they also like "a bit of luxury."

Queen Camilla adopted Beth from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, where she is the royal patron. Bluebell was rehomed from the same south London shelter sometime later.

Originally bred in the 19th century for fox hunting, the energetic Jack Russell Terrier is already famous in Britain.

At an agility dog training course, Lesley Roberts said she had owned Jack Russells for about 35 years.

Sporting a purple collar, her pet Lorna jumped up and down impatiently, hoping to secure a treat.

"I suppose it's quite a nice thing to have a royal dog," Roberts said with a laugh.