If you're wondering why people are so anxious about a rock cracking, it's time to discover the legend of the Sessho-seki. After the killing stone (Sessho-seki) that sits on the slopes of Japan's Mount Nasu mysteriously split in two in March, locals retold long-held superstitions.

According to The Guardian, the killing stone is a volcanic rock near Tokyo, located in an area famous for its hot springs due to volcanic activity. However, the rock is reported to kill anyone who touches it, and local legend has it that there is an evil spirit inside of the stone.

It is believed that the stone embodies the remains of Tamamo-no-Mae, who took part in the attempted assassination of Japan's Emperor Toba (also known as Go-Toba). According to the legend, though she may seem like a beautiful woman Tamamo-no-Mae was an evil nine-tailed fox whose soul was trapped in the rock after she was killed.

The legend had survived for centuries when a Buddhist priest decided to perform an exorcism on the stone, alleging that the birds flying above it were killed. He claimed that Tamamo-no-Mae appeared to him during the exorcism and confessed her sins. Today's Sessho-seki is a big piece of the rock that was purportedly hit by the monk with a hammer, scattering its pieces across Japan.

The dark forces reportedly being unleashed on the world have caught the attention of social media. One Twitter user shared a post that attracted almost 170,000 likes with the caption “I feel like I’ve seen something that shouldn’t be seen.” Amid the speculation of Tamamo-no-Mae's resurrection, some believe that the occurrence may hold scientific truth behind all the speculation.

Reportedly, the rock releases poisonous gases thanks to its location, and the cracks may have occurred due to the seeping of rainwater, eventually forcing the stone to crack into two roughly equal parts. The poisonous gas may also be the reason for the bird deaths.

According to a local newspaper, the fate of the stone has united local and national government officials as they discuss what to do with the rock, with a Nasu tourism official highlighting his wish to see the stone in one piece. Also, local volunteer guide groups are concerned that the spell that attracted tourists has broken along with the killing stone.

The rock has become a historical site in the 1950s and then a popular tourist attraction. It is also the subject of a novel and anime film.