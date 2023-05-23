"White Night" ice cream, also known as "Byakuya," has undeniably made its mark in the world of luxury desserts, securing a prestigious spot in the "Guinness Book of Records" as the most expensive ice cream in the world.

Priced at a staggering $6,380 per serving, this extraordinary creation by the Japanese brand "Cellato" is a true indulgence for ice cream enthusiasts seeking unparalleled luxury.

What truly sets "White Night" apart is its exceptional selection of ingredients. Each serving of this opulent dessert is adorned with edible gold leaf, adding a touch of elegance and extravagance.

The star ingredient is the exquisite white truffle sourced from Alba, Italy, which commands a staggering price per kilogram of $14,500. The distinct aroma and flavor of these rare truffles give a unique and indulgent experience to the ice cream.

Besides the prized white truffles, "White Night" ice cream incorporates two varieties of cheese, namely "Sakekasu," a traditional Japanese sake lees cheese, adding a creamy and tangy note, and another cheese variety to enhance the overall richness. These carefully selected cheeses contribute to the complex and harmonious flavor profile of the ice cream, making each bite a true delight for the senses.

The creators at "Cellato" dedicated an extensive amount of time, 1.5 years, to perfecting the flavor profile of "White Night" ice cream through numerous trials.