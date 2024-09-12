Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi has been praised by the police for his heroic actions in assisting a woman in a precarious situation on a Nashville bridge on Tuesday night. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released footage capturing Bon Jovi and his crew at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, where the woman was found standing dangerously close to the edge over the Cumberland River.

At 62 years old, Bon Jovi was in Nashville reportedly filming a music video when he and his team encountered the woman. According to police reports, Bon Jovi and his crew engaged with her and helped her step back onto the bridge safely. Chief John Drake expressed his gratitude, stating, "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

In the police footage, the woman, dressed in blue, is seen gripping the railing while standing on the ledge. As other pedestrians pass by, Bon Jovi’s crew is visible further down the bridge, setting up equipment. Bon Jovi, accompanied by another individual, approaches the woman and helps her return to the walkway.

Following the successful intervention, Bon Jovi is shown embracing the woman in a comforting hug. The footage concludes with Bon Jovi and the woman leaving the bridge together. The Metro Nashville Police Department’s social media post commended Bon Jovi and his team for their crucial role in ensuring the woman's safety.