When you think of materials used for classes you may remember the iconic human skeleton for science lessons. Before technology became so effective for curriculums and visual aids, many nostalgic items were colorful educational tools for many students.

In that vein, 1,300 technological and functional course materials produced and used since 1965 are showcased in a museum in Turkey's capital Ankara, taking visitors on a journey of course tools and materials.

The Ministry of National Education Course Material Production Center, which was established 61 years ago to design, produce and distribute course materials that are aligned with the curriculum of schools at all levels from preschool to high school, meets the material needs in education all over Turkey.

In the museum, the materials that are produced in the 21 different workshops of the Course Material Production Center are exhibited. The educational objects are chronologically displayed in line with their historical value in Turkish education.

Child development and education teacher Ayşe Polat told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there are numerous materials belonging to preschool, special education, science, social sciences and mathematics in the museum, which is the first and only museum in its field in Turkey.

Stating that the works in the museum reflect the results of both national effort and international technical cooperation, Polat said: "The museum was created for people to see and examine these objects, which have been preserved for years."

Emphasizing that lesson tools make the teaching process more fun and enjoyable, increase the motivation of children and embody abstract concepts, Polat added: "These materials encourage children to research, examine, observe and listen to the course content. In addition, the different materials with a variety of characteristics develop children's problem-solving skills by bringing forth their original creativity.

Pointing out that the oldest piece in the museum is the physical map of Turkey produced in 1965, Polat added that the most interesting course material is the science-nature cabinet produced in the 1970s.

Polat explained that most of the course materials are used in physics and that the pieces in the museum are the materials that helped students love and learn science, history, geography, mathematics and music.

Stating that there are materials in the museum that support children's receptive and expressive language skills and hand-eye coordination, Polat said that the visitors are most interested in the human body, animals preserved with polyester material, the embossed typewriter and the ring-spinning game.

"The visitors will have the opportunity to get to know the course materials used in the past and to closely examine how these materials were developed and revised to facilitate learning with the rapid progress of technology," she added.