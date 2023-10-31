Researchers from Brazil, Spain and the U.S. have found that snacks and sweets can trigger cravings comparable to those induced by alcohol and cigarettes.

Framing processed junk food as "addictive substances" could be needed to address health-related concerns, according to the findings, which were published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

The need is likely most significant in countries where obesity and related diseases such as diabetes are on the increase, with the researchers pointing out that not only is the "reported prevalence" of addiction similar to that of alcohol and tobacco, but it even surpasses it when it comes to people classed as obese or as binge-eaters.

The level of "implied" junk food addiction in children, who are too young to purchase alcohol legally and usually too young to buy cigarettes, was described by the researchers as "unprecedented," suggesting it could exceed the levels of addiction to smoking and booze seen in affected adults.

Junk food appears to lead to a dopamine rush, similar to the buzz effects of nicotine and alcohol, sharpening the cravings and withdrawal symptoms felt by people with an addiction.

Industrially produced food with "high levels of refined carbohydrates or added fats, such as sweets and salty snacks," appear to produce the worst cravings, going by data gathered for the Yale Food Addiction Scale (YFAS), which lists "11 symptom criteria for substance use disorder," with the presence of two enough for someone to be deemed to have a substance abuse problem.

Research published earlier in 2023 estimated that around one in five Britons were hooked on junk food, while another study by Harvard University suggested women were more inclined to be snack addicts than men.