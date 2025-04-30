A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul on April 23, raising concerns not only for human safety but also for the safety of pets. Veterinarian Ahmet Tolga Çelik, who specializes in animal care, highlighted the importance of preparing for such emergencies and the varying reactions of pets during seismic events.

Pet behavior during earthquakes

Veterinarian Ahmet Tolga Çelik emphasized that pets often mirror their owners' behavior during earthquakes. While cats and dogs may react differently, their responses can be influenced by the behavior of their owners. "During an earthquake, people should first secure their own safety, and then, without causing panic, evacuate their pets," Çelik explained. For cats, it’s best to calmly place them in a carrier and exit the house, while for dogs, owners should leash them and ensure they accompany them.

Çelik also emphasized the importance of having a pet emergency kit, which should include food, water and a small first aid kit to handle any potential emergencies.

Trauma, anxiety

In the aftermath of an earthquake, pets may experience trauma. Çelik noted that animals might exhibit signs of anxiety, restlessness or a loss of appetite. "Owners must strengthen their communication with their pets during such times. The anxiety of the owner directly influences the pet. Increased time spent together, along with rewards and calming medications, can help the animal cope," Çelik added. Changes in behavior, such as aggression, altered eating habits or a lack of interest in playing, are common signs of stress in pets.

Microchipping pets is crucial, especially after an earthquake, to help reunite lost animals with their owners. Çelik explained, "All pets should be microchipped and registered, as required by law. After a disaster, animals found at veterinary clinics can be quickly identified and returned to their owners."

Çelik also advocated for the creation of emergency action plans for pets, especially in cities like Istanbul, which are prone to seismic activity. He reflected on his experience assisting in disaster relief efforts after the Feb. 6 earthquakes, where animals in shelters, homes, and on the streets had to be relocated. "The effects of the earthquake were different for each animal and there was significant disruption in the food supply chain. Establishing emergency plans for animals and ensuring they are transported to safe locations is critical," he said.

Pet owners' experiences

Several pet owners shared their personal experiences with their animals during the earthquake. Ecenur Güler noted that her dog exhibited signs of restlessness before the earthquake, which she initially didn’t understand. "We were at the door when we felt the tremors. Thankfully, our dog was outside, but it had been acting uneasy beforehand. After the earthquake, we realized that it had sensed something was wrong," she recalled. Güler added that she plans to take more precautions in the future.

Cihan Çakar, who owns two cats, described how they hid under the furniture during the quake. "We couldn’t reach them in time, so we quickly went outside to ensure our safety. Our emergency plans are always ready, but we focus on ensuring our family's safety first," he explained.

Deniz Şimşek shared that her cat became tense during the earthquake, with widened eyes and raised fur. "It was similar to when she experiences stress or fear, even during a vet visit," she said. She added that although she didn’t have a specific preparedness plan, she took action afterward by placing her pet's belongings near the door.