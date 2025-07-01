In the historic city of Kirkuk, Iraq, a unique cafe called Urfa Sıra Geceleri (Urfa Sıra Nights) has opened its doors, showcasing the rich entertainment culture of Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye.

Located in Kirkuk’s Kayseri Bazaar, the cafe recreates the vibrant and authentic atmosphere of traditional sıra evening gatherings in southeastern Türkiye, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

Huti Ağa, the cafe’s owner, expressed his happiness about introducing this cultural experience to the people of Kirkuk. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ağa said, “We are proud to bring the spirit of Urfa’s Sıra Geceleri to the people of Kirkuk.”

He explained that these gatherings are typically held on weekends and holidays, where visitors enjoy traditional music from Şanlıurfa and Kirkuk while freely engaging in lively celebrations.

Visitors perform traditional dances at Urfa Sıra Geceleri cafe, Kirkuk, Iraq, June 21, 2025. (AA Photo)

Ağa also highlighted the cultural similarities between Kirkuk and Anatolia, noting that the city’s historic architecture closely resembles that of Şanlıurfa and Mardin. “Through initiatives like this, we want to emphasize the shared cultural heritage between Kirkuk and Anatolia, especially in terms of regional music and entertainment traditions,” he added.

Among the visitors was Istabrak Yazaroğlu, who came with friends to participate in the festivities. Yazaroğlu praised the initiative, saying, “We are very pleased to see such authentic businesses opening in Kirkuk.”

He pointed out the strong interest in Şanlıurfa’s Sıra Gecesi traditions in Kirkuk and called for more support for similar cultural activities.

Another visitor, Mahmut Avcı, congratulated the cafe owners for bringing the unique experience to Kirkuk. “I felt as if I were in Şanlıurfa itself,” he shared emotionally. Avcı was moved by hearing the folk songs of Şanlıurfa and Kirkuk echo together in the historic bazaar and expressed hope for more cultural initiatives like this.

Describing the event as a showcase of “natural and genuine art,” Avcı noted that the cafe’s cultural program attracts both local and foreign tourists visiting Kirkuk.