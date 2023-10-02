In the heart of Italy's northeastern region, near the village of Auronzo di Cadore in the Belluno province, lies an enchanting natural wonder that will transport you to a realm of awe and fascination – Lake Misurina. Nestled amid the magnificent reflections of the Dolomite Mountains, Lake Misurina stands as one of South Tyrol's hidden treasures, a corner of paradise seemingly touched by the hands of love and legends.

Lake Misurina, known as Lago di Misurina in Italian, has become a popular destination for nature enthusiasts, hikers, climbers and photographers. The lake, hidden at the foothills of the Dolomites, not only boasts of natural beauty but also captivates the hearts of those who appreciate mythology and legends.

The lake is shrouded in myths, one of the most widely accepted of which narrates the tale of King Sorapiss and his sole heir, a young princess named Misurina. Despite being the king's beloved daughter, the princess became his nightmare because of her whims and endless desires. One day, while wandering in the depths of the forest, she encountered a mysterious fairy holding a magical mirror capable of reading thoughts. Intrigued, Misurina expressed her desire for the mirror, and the fairy agreed, setting a condition.

The fairy, residing on a mountain named Monte Cristallo, possessed a magnificent flower garden. However, these flowers would wither rapidly because of the relentless sun, as they lacked shade. The fairy revealed the flowers needed shade to remain beautiful and alive and asked King Sorapiss to find a solution. After days of contemplation, the king decided to transform himself into a mountain named "Sorapiss," casting a shadow over the flowers. The fairy placed Sorapiss Mountain strategically above her garden, protecting the flowers from the harmful effects of the sun. In this magical transformation, Misurina tragically lost her life. Her father's grief was so immense that his tears formed a lake. And thus, Lake Misurina came into existence, not only as a marvel of natural beauty but also as a testament to this poignant legend.

An aerial view of Misurina Lake at Auronzo di Cadore, Misurina, Italy, Aug. 2, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Another legend narrates the story of Misurina and Lavadero, a young man who fell in love with her. Despite their deep affection, their tale ended in tragedy, with Lavadero vanishing after Misurina's father opposed their union. Misurina waited by the lake, her tears transforming its waters into a symbol of love and longing.

Visiting Lake Misurina is like stepping into a fairy tale within the heart of Italy. Surrounded by the South Tyrol region, an autonomous region in northeastern Italy, Lake Misurina offers a breathtaking experience that defies conventional perceptions of Italy's historical and archaeological wonders.

South Tyrol, with its capital Bolzano, is nestled amid the Southern Alps and the Dolomite Mountains. Here, you'll witness the harmonious coexistence of Italian and German cultures, reflecting the region's historical and cultural complexity. The area not only boasts natural wonders like the Dolomite and Alpine Mountains but also offers an array of lakes, each with its unique charm. Lake Misurina is just one of the many gems in this region, alongside renowned spots like Garda Lake, Braies Lake, Seiser Alm (Alpe di Siusi), and Val di Funes.

Despite the winding roads, exploring this region promises an unforgettable trip filled with picturesque landscapes. Whether embarking on long treks to reach the peaks or navigating serpentine routes offering breathtaking views, every corner of South Tyrol guarantees a unique and unforgettable Italian experience.