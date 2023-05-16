Primary school students in Edirne recently conducted an exciting experimental archaeological excavation in a museum garden, as part of the commemoration of May 18 – the International Day of Museums.

Students unearthed various historical artifacts using anchors in the designated area, including pottery, pottery shards, and ancient coins. They also participated in a history-based activity and crafted their own coins.

Elçin Ada Alkan, a student from Kurtuluş Primary School, shared her ambition to become an archaeologist and described the excavation as an enjoyable experience.

"We had the opportunity to dig here, and the whole event was highly entertaining. We eagerly searched for historical artifacts within the excavation area created in the museum garden," she said.

Hüseyin Gökay, another student, excitedly shared that it was his first visit to the museum and that the event allowed him to personally experience the life of an archaeologist.

Edirne, a city renowned for its impressive collection of 17 museums, continues to organize activities for students in celebration of International Museums Day. Moreover, on May 18, the Turkish-Islamic Arts Museum and Edirne Museum, both under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, will open their doors to visitors free of charge, further promoting access to cultural heritage.