The 2026 breeding season has ended at Van Cat Villa, a conservation center for the world-famous Van cats, known for their distinctive eyes – one blue and the other amber. The center has welcomed healthy kittens and continues its efforts to find them new homes.

Prof. Abdullah Kaya, director of the Van Cat Research and Application Center, said the breeding season had been successful, adding that visitor numbers had also been high.

“We have had a very productive season in terms of visitor numbers. We have seen a large influx of visitors throughout the summer, and that continues,” Kaya said.

Van cats, famous beyond Türkiye for their snow-white coats and differently colored eyes, receive specialized care at Van Cat Villa, where they are protected. Visitors come throughout the year to see the cats, which are admired for their beauty and affectionate nature.

The center works year-round to preserve the breed, and this year's breeding season has brought a new group of kittens to the facility. The newborns are receiving routine care and health checks, while adoption efforts continue. The center also aims to raise awareness of the Van cat and help ensure the breed's survival.

“We have had a very successful season so far. Our cats have produced healthy, high-quality kittens at the level we had hoped for, and we are very pleased,” Kaya said.

“We are also happy to see growing awareness and recognition of the Van cat. This breed must not become extinct, and we believe that protecting it depends on raising public awareness,” he added.

Kaya said the cats respond positively to visitors, who can also feed them during their visits.

“The cats are very cute and sweet, and people come here smiling. They visit and leave happy. In a way, we bring happiness to people, and that makes us very happy, too,” he said.

Kaya said the center's 2026 adoption program was still underway, although the process was progressing more slowly than hoped. The kittens have completed the necessary health procedures and are ready for adoption.

“We are continuing to place kittens in new homes. They have been vaccinated, registered and tested, and they are ready for adoption. We are waiting for animal lovers to come forward and adopt them,” Kaya said.