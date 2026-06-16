The Van Cat Villa, in eastern Türkiye, home to the world-famous Van cats known for their striking white fur and distinctive mismatched eyes, has celebrated the arrival of nearly 100 new kittens in the first birth cycle of 2026. The facility also recorded an impressive influx of visitors, welcoming more than 50,000 guests during the nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Van cat, one of the most recognizable symbols of eastern Türkiye, is renowned for its unique appearance, often featuring one blue eye and one amber eye. The breed is carefully protected and bred at the Van Cat Research and Application Center, which operates under Yüzüncü Yıl University.

According to the center's director, Abdullah Kaya, the first synchronized breeding period of the year has been successfully completed, with approximately 100 healthy kittens born so far.

"We are experiencing a very healthy breeding season and are pleased with the results," Kaya said. "At the moment, we have nearly 100 kittens, and we expect this number to increase further by the end of the year."

The newborn kittens and their mothers are being housed in specially designated areas where they receive continuous veterinary supervision, nutritional support and routine health assessments from expert staff.

The breeding center, one of Van's leading tourist attractions, experienced exceptional visitor numbers during the Eid holiday period. Thousands of domestic and international tourists traveled to the facility to see the famous cats up close.

Kaya estimated that more than 50,000 people visited the Van Cat Villa during the nine-day holiday, far exceeding the center's normal visitor capacity.

"The holiday period was extremely busy," he noted. "We welcomed visitors from across the region, throughout Türkiye, and from abroad. The cats also enjoyed the occasion, receiving plenty of treats and wet food from visitors."

Among the visitors was Özge Uyanıkoğlu from Ardahan, who said she had long admired Van cats through social media before seeing them in person.

"I was impressed by how clean and well cared for the cats are," she said. "The pools designed for them show the attention given to their welfare. Being able to feed and pet the cats was a wonderful experience, especially for children who may be afraid of animals."

An international visitor from Switzerland, making a second trip to the facility, described the experience as one of the highlights of visiting Van.

"Being able to spend time with these beautiful cats is a real pleasure," the visitor said. "It is one of the best experiences available in the city."

Mehmet Kavak, who traveled from Diyarbakır, emphasized the cultural and biological significance of the breed.

"We love animals and support animal rights," he said. "I had previously seen a Van cat owned by a friend and wanted to visit the place where the breed is preserved. They are truly unique animals."