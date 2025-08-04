A new study has revealed that living in coastal areas extends human life span. Clean air, mild climate and healthier living conditions make coastal life advantageous.

For those who want to live longer and healthier, a new piece of advice has been added to the classic recommendations: live close to the sea.

Researchers from Ohio State University analyzed population records of 66,263 people to examine the relationship between life span and proximity to bodies of water.

According to the results, individuals living near the seaside tend to live on average one year longer, while those residing in urban areas may have shorter life spans.

Lifes pan up in coastal areas

Environmental health scientist Jianyong Wu, who led the study, said, “Individuals living in coastal regions are expected to live at least one year longer compared to the average life span of 79 years. In contrast, the average life span in urban areas can drop to 78 years.”

Although the study does not establish direct causality, it highlights a remarkable correlation. So, what might be behind the positive effect of living by the sea?

Cleaner air

According to the researchers, coastal areas experience fewer extremely hot or cold days, have better air quality and offer more opportunities for physical activities.

Additionally, properties in coastal areas tend to be more expensive, which could mean that residents there are socioeconomically more advantaged.

The picture is more complex in settlements near inland water sources. While the study found that rural areas near inland waters have some positive effect on life span, this effect remains limited compared to coastal living. In urban centers located by lakes and rivers, the results are quite the opposite.

Ecological geographer Yanni Cao from Ohio State University said, “Factors such as pollution, poverty, lack of safe physical activity areas and flood risk are among the possible reasons for the lower life span observed in urban areas near inland waters.”