South Tyrol, the picturesque region located in the Italian Alps, is unveiling its best-kept secrets: Reschensee Lake and the submerged village of Curon Venosta. This magical destination invites travelers on an extraordinary journey where natural beauty meets historical intrigue.

Reschensee Lake

Reschensee Lake, located near the Swiss border in South Tyrol, stands as a testament to an incredible tale. Its crystal-clear blue waters reflect the surrounding majestic mountains, making it one of South Tyrol's largest and most impressive lakes. However, what sets this lake apart is the submerged villages of Graun (Curon) and Reschen (Resia). These villages, now hidden beneath the lake's waters, add an element of mystery and uniqueness to the region.

The idea to merge Resia and Curon Lakes in the 1950s for hydroelectric power generation led to the construction of a dam. Despite protests, the dam was built, causing the water level to rise significantly more than anticipated. Consequently, the villages of Curon and Resia were submerged, forcing the residents to abandon their homes. Today, the only structure that remains visible above the waterline is the bell tower of the Curon Church, a poignant reminder of the village that once stood proud.

The top of the half-submerged bell tower in Curon (Graun), 1357, emerging from the waters of Reschense, Curon Venosta, Italy, Feb. 2, 2017. (Getty Images Photo)

Curon Church

The Curon Church, with its bell tower defiantly reaching above the lake's surface, stands as a silent witness to the submerged villages' tragic fate. The church has become an iconic tourist spot, capturing the imagination of visitors worldwide. Some even claim to hear the church bells tolling, adding to the eerie aura of the place. This mystical ambiance inspired the creation of the 2020 TV series "Curon," narrating the story of a woman who returns to Curon with her twins, uncovering the town's secrets in the process.

Exploring the enigma

Curon Venosta continues to intrigue visitors beyond its mysterious past. The region offers more than just a haunting tale. Visitors can enjoy leisurely walks in the nearby forests, explore the source of the Adige River after a pleasant hike, or venture to the nearby village of Glorenza, renowned as one of Italy's most beautiful villages. Additionally, historical sites like the imposing Castel Coira and the Monte Maria Monastery provide a glimpse into the region's rich heritage.

Reschensee Lake is also a haven for water sports enthusiasts, offering opportunities for sailing, windsurfing and boat trips. For those who prefer land-based activities, cycling or hiking around the lake promises breathtaking views and crisp mountain air.

Moreover, museums and historical sites in neighboring villages provide insight into South Tyrol's history and culture. At the end of your journey, indulge in the region's delectable cuisine at local restaurants, where Italian and German influences blend harmoniously to create mouthwatering traditional dishes.