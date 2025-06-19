The luxurious yacht Lady Moura, reportedly owned by Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has arrived at the port of Türkiye's Marmaris, Muğla. Known as one of the world’s most expensive yachts, the Bahamian-flagged vessel docked at the large pier of Marmaris Cruise Port.

The yacht, which arrived from Algeria, is currently undergoing port entry procedures. It remains unclear whether Pliego himself is aboard.

Previously, Lady Moura has hosted numerous famous personalities, including former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush. The yacht is notable for its impressive features, such as a helicopter, an 80-member crew, an onboard hospital and a sandy beach area on its deck.

In addition to Lady Moura, other ultra-luxury yachts continue to grace the Marmaris area. Russian businessman Roman Abramovich’s 164-meter-long (538-foot-long), 22-meter-wide, six-deck mega yacht Eclipse remains anchored at Albatros Marina.

Moreover, the Saudi Arabian-flagged mega yacht Kingdom 5 KR, measuring 86 meters in length and equipped with a helicopter, owned by Saudi Crown Prince Al Waleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, is currently anchored in Hisarönü Bay.