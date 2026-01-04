The Balkan tradition known as Koleda, centered on scaring participants, will be held in the Büyükmandıra town of Kırklareli province in northwestern Türkiye on Jan. 10.

Organized by the Büyükmandıra Municipality, the event will see residents wearing masks, painting their faces and wrapping themselves in sheets to frighten one another.

Mayor Ersan Çölgeçen invited local and foreign tourists to attend the event, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 10.

Çölgeçen said more than 50,000 people are expected to participate, describing the Koleda tradition as a must-see cultural event.

“Koleda is a Balkan tradition. This year, we expect thousands of local and foreign tourists to join us,” Çölgeçen said. “On the coldest night of winter, young people will paint their faces, wrap themselves in sheets and scare one another. People will prepare pumpkin desserts at home and share them with others.”

The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the cutting of the opening ribbon and the lighting of the Koleda fire, Çölgeçen said.

During Koleda, pumpkin dessert is prepared in homes, and families, neighbors and relatives gather for the night. Young people wrapped in sheets roam the neighborhood, making noises to scare residents.

Later, participants gather around a bonfire to enjoy music and festivities, while pumpkin dessert is served.

The tradition has been organized by the Büyükmandıra Municipality for the past eight years with the participation of local and foreign visitors.