In the historic Sur district of Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, a foal named "Midas" has quickly become the favorite visitor at the Içkale Museum Complex. Recently rescued and placed under the museum’s care, Midas has captured the hearts of visitors, especially children.

On Oct. 31, a museum staff member noticed a foal near the entrance of the Içkale Museum Complex. The animal appeared to have suffered mistreatment. After receiving veterinary care, it was determined that the foal, although skittish due to trauma, was in good health.

A child pets "Midas" in the garden at Içkale Museum Complex, Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

Midas was then placed in the museum’s outdoor area, adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Hevsel Gardens, providing a safe space for visitors to interact with him.

Inspired by mythology

The foal was named Midas after the Phrygian king in Greek mythology, famous for turning everything he touched into gold and known for his distinctive “donkey ears.”

Since his arrival, Midas has charmed visitors exploring the history of Diyarbakır. Many, especially children, line up to take photos with the playful and friendly foal.

Müjdat Gizligöl, acting director of the Diyarbakır Museum, shared his delight:

“We are thrilled to welcome Midas as a guest in our museum garden. Occasionally, wild animals seek refuge on the museum grounds. Our staff noticed this foal at the entrance and realized it had likely been mistreated. It was very timid. We immediately brought him inside and placed him under our care. We’ve adopted him.”

A man pets "Midas" the foal in the garden at Içkale Museum Complex, Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

After a veterinary examination, Midas was found to be around eight months old and free from disease. The vet noted that his skittishness was a result of past mistreatment. Gizligöl emphasized that the foal would remain in the museum garden for as long as desired.

He also highlighted the importance of treating all animals with care and reporting any cases of abuse:

“Midas has become the mascot of our museum. Visitors, especially children, adore him. Many people will now come specifically to see Midas. It’s essential to approach all animals with love and report any animal that has suffered abuse.”

"Midas" the foal roaming the garden at Içkale Museum Complex, Diyarbakır, southeastern Türkiye, Nov. 1, 2025. (AA Photo)

Visitors delighted by Midas

Ercan Günsüren, a visitor from Belgium, expressed his surprise and delight at seeing a foal within such a historic setting:

“We were amazed to encounter this little guest. He’s very sweet and well cared for. Seeing a donkey grow up in such a historic place both surprised and delighted us.”

Ten-year-old Emine Ipek Bodruk, visiting with her family, shared her excitement:

“We saw a foal at the Içkale Museum Complex. From now on, I’ll come here just to see him. I had so much fun with Midas!”