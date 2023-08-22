Fueled by her deep affection for these furry creatures, Naeema Mea'bed inaugurated the "MEOW Cat Cafe" in the Gaza Strip. Her aim is to bring delight to cat enthusiasts while also promoting awareness about responsible pet ownership, a practice that has been gaining momentum in the area.

The cafe, the first of its kind in Gaza, is entirely cat-themed, with mirrors and flower vases, as well as posters of the 14 resident cats that are available for guests, adults or children, to play with.

On Sunday, a long queue of hopeful customers formed, spurring Mea'bed to set up more tables and seats for families who had brought their children along for the feline experience, costing $1.30 per half hour.

Parents are able to sit and observe their children play with the cats through a glass partition as they sip their coffee.

"The idea came from my childhood passion for cats since and I wanted to pass it on to people," said Mea'bed.

Cats, she said, are a "natural anti-depressant."

"Many people like cats but they don't know where to keep them or where to play with them, so I made this place for them, where they can come, be happy and relieve their stresses, even for just five minutes and then leave happily," she said.

The cafe is home mainly to Persian cats, but also Turkish angora and hybrid felines.

For Hala Abu Maghaseeb, 14, who has so far not convinced her parents to get her a pet cat, the cafe was a pleasant and welcome surprise during her summer school break.

"It is a nice project, I come to release stress. I love cats," she said.

A Palestinian girl plays with a cat in a MEOW shop, a cafe for cats, Gaza Strip Palestine, Aug. 20, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Some Gazans were less impressed, arguing on social media that most residents were too impoverished to welcome such a project.

But cafe patron Rewa Abdel-Hadi, 20, defended it.

"Cats are creatures who live with us and feel fear, hunger, and poverty. Having people caring for them is a wonderful idea," she said.