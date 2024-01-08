The National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) of Mexico invited all to the one-year birthday party of a special soldier named Arkadaş (Friend), a German Shepherd that was gifted to the Mexican government by Türkiye in memory of Proteo, a 9-year-old specially trained K-9 for the Mexican search and rescue team that died after being severely injured in the line of duty in Adıyaman after the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Proteo facilitated a special friendship between the two countries, leading to his name being given to animal protection centers in Türkiye and even having a statue erected in his honor. Proteo is the Spanish word for "Proteus," a prophetic sea god in Greek mythology who could change his shape at will. He was known for his wisdom and knowledge and was often sought after by mortals seeking guidance and advice.

Soldiers and dogs attend the first birthday party of Arkadaş (C), a German shepherd dog donated by Türkiye to Mexico, at the Campo Marte in Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 7, 2024. (EPA Photo)

During the celebration, attendees sang "Las Mananitas" to Arkadaş, which translates to "friend" in Turkish, who enjoyed cake surrounded by dogs sporting birthday hats and receiving symbolic certificates as rescue dogs.

Attendees, including many children, took photos with Arkadaş and other canine teams, such as Roko. Juan Carlos Villeda, Arkadaş's handler, explained that the dog is still in training. The canine completed the socialization phase and is now in the specialty phase for search and rescue.

Because he is in his adolescence phase, Arkadaş can be a bit temperamental and anxious, according to its trainee.