Employees at a restaurant in the U.S. state of Michigan were met with an unforgettable gesture. A customer with a $32 bill left a $10,000 tip for the waitstaff.

The staff usually see tips ranging from 15% to 25%, but every once in a while, a customer will leave a much bigger one. "Typically, we'll see now and then $100 (tips)," Tim Sweeney, the manager of Mason Jar Cafe in Benton Harbor, told The Hill. "But not ever anything of this gratitude or magnitude."

Recently, a customer named Mark left a $10,000 tip on his $32.43 bill, for a gratuity equaling around 30,835%.

Sweeney said: "I talked to him and confirmed the tip. He said he wanted to proceed."

The customer explained that he made this generous gesture in memory of a friend who had recently passed away. Sweeney added: "He was in town for the funeral. It was truly an act of kindness that touched many people."

The restaurant staff divided the tip equally among nine people. This meant each waiter took home approximately $1,111 that day.

The incident garnered significant attention on social media due to the customer's generosity and respect for his deceased friend, with many people commenting to express their admiration for the gesture and how it had touched them.