The silhouette of the mighty Selimiye mosque has been fully revealed with the Selimiye Square Project.

Edirne Culture and Tourism Director Kemal Soytürk told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the first and second phases of the Selimiye Square Project have come to an end.

Explaining that the finishing touches were made in the square, he added, "We will have a wonderful square in Selimiye."

The masterwork of Mimar Sinan is the first place that local and foreign visitors visit when they come to the city.

Stating that even visitors were following the square project and the restoration works, he said: "Local and foreign visitors are watching the square with admiration. Edirne will have a very beautiful square when it is completed in a short time. Thanks to the project, the silhouette of Selimiye and the city has been fully revealed. On the other hand, the comprehensive restoration of Selimiye is underway."

Soytürk emphasized that the efforts to increase the tourism potential of the city are continuing.

Stating that the last two years have been dull in terms of tourism due to the COVID-19, Soytürk said that 2022 started well. He also pointed out that the number of tourists visiting the city is increasing day by day.

"Edirne is growing in all areas of tourism, especially in culture and faith tourism. There is a good interest, especially from tourists from our border neighbors Bulgaria and Greece. The number of accommodations is increasing every day. There is a period of accommodation that starts from Friday and lasts until Monday. We see that tourists are watching the square and the mosque with admiration. When the restoration works are completed, the region will have another beauty." he added.

Green areas were created in Selimiye Square, whose arrangement works are coming to an end. The laying of rolled grass on the 25,000 square meters (269,097 square feet) turf area of ​​the 72,000 square meter project area has almost been completed.

It is expected that the work around the Selimiye Mosque, which started in October last year at the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will be completed in a short time.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum announced that the square would be opened on Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr.