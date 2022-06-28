Ex-angel of lingerie brand Victoria's Secret Alessandra Ambrosio arrived in Turkey's Marmaris for both business and vacation.

The famous model, who often shared posts on social media from the hotel, which roughly costs $5,500 per night, expressed her excitement.

Ambrosio, who won a beauty pageant in 1996, was among the most popular models of Victoria's Secret for many years with Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr, and Candice Swanepoel.

She came to Marmaris with her manager upon a business invitation. The Brazilian model stated that she was once again fascinated by Turkey.

Stating that the Aegean coast is unique, the 41-year-old model said: "I have been to Bodrum before. I am so excited to be here now. We will also shoot a special television program here."

To the delight of Turkish fans, some of her recent social media posts also included Turkish megastar Tarkan's song "Kuzu Kuzu" in the background.