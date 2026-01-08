The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's largest tech trade show, is currently taking place in Las Vegas, showcasing the innovations that will shape our future. From Jan. 6 to 9, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, connected systems and smart devices. The trade show demonstrates how technology is now permeating all areas of life, from entertainment and household appliances to industrial production.

The Luka AI Reading Companion for Kids is displayed during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

AI is everywhere

Artificial intelligence is the dominant theme at CES 2026. Today, it is not only found in software, but also determines the development of entire generations of devices. Companies are showcasing intelligent systems that can learn, analyze and make decisions independently. AI assistance systems react to their environment, control household appliances and optimize processes in industrial settings. Instead of abstract concepts, the trade show features practical solutions, from devices that measure health and well-being to assistance robots for everyday use.

The Sentigent Technology ROVAR X3 outdoor companion robot is demonstrated during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Product highlights

The variety of products at CES is impressive.

Toys are becoming smart – classic building blocks and games are combining with sensor technology and interaction, redefining playful learning.

Powerful hardware for computers and mobile devices is setting new standards in terms of speed and energy efficiency. New processors and chips support computationally intensive AI applications and ensure smooth performance in PCs and laptops.

The Sharpa robot takes a photograph with a Fujifilm instax camera during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Smart home appliances adapt to their users and communicate with each other to independently master everyday situations.

Autonomous robotics for cleaning, service and interaction show how robots can be increasingly integrated into our daily lives.

The display technologies are also spectacular: huge, extremely thin screens with impressive color reproduction and new design language are setting new standards in television and immersive media.

Evan Yao of EngineAI poses with the EngineAI T800 humanoid robot during the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Mobility on next level

The focus is not only on classic electronics. The mobility industry is using CES as a stage for intelligent vehicle solutions. Electric cars with adaptive assistance systems, connected cockpits and improved charging technologies show what the transportation of the future will look like. The vehicles recognize their surroundings more accurately, provide driving assistance and offer personalized assistance functions, all in the spirit of connectivity between people, machines and infrastructure.

Robots: From useful to impressive

Robotics is omnipresent at CES. Humanoid robots, service robots for the home, autonomous machines for industry and logistics, all demonstrate how far the technology has already come. The devices move confidently through rooms, recognize obstacles, understand language and perform tasks that were still a dream of the future just a few years ago.

An exhibitor shakes hands with a robotic dog in the Hengbot Innovation booth during CES Unveiled at CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Jan. 4, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

A look ahead

CES 2026 makes it impressively clear that the future is connected, intelligent and intuitive. Technologies are converging, and hardware and software are merging into systems that make our lives easier and create new opportunities. What is being presented today at the trade show in Las Vegas will soon be found in our homes, factories and vehicles.

CES is not just a show for technology fans, but a glimpse into the world of tomorrow. And this glimpse is exciting, diverse and full of innovations.